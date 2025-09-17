Residential Real Estate Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 4.8 Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Residential Real Estate Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Residential Real Estate Market?

The size of the residential real estate market has been on a consistent growth path in the past several years. Expected to expand from a worth of $10111.21 billion in 2024 to an estimated $10555.61 billion in 2025, it's anticipated to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The previous period's growth can be connected to factors such as a stabilized economy, growth in time, improved mortgage accessibility and interest rates, increasing population and urbanization, government-led policies and incentives, as well as notable demographic trends.

Over the coming years, the residential real estate market is predicted to experience consistent expansion. It is set to expand to a size of $12740.68 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This anticipated growth can be credited to factors such as low-interest rates, transitions towards remote work, environmental sustainability, and changes in household compositions. The forecast period will see significant trends such as efforts towards affordable housing, influence of generational choices, the renovation of existing buildings, emphasis on health and safety provisions, and international market linkages.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Residential Real Estate Market?

An upswing in the demand for domestic property is anticipated to propel the expansion of the residential real estate market. A residential building includes one or more rooms equipped with the essential utilities to accommodate the living needs of an individual or a family. The escalating interest in domestic properties triggers the need for housing, promotes the construction of skyscrapers and multi-use buildings, and introduces potential avenues for city renovation and redevelopment, all adding to the growth of the residential real estate sector. For instance, in March 2023, as published by the United States Census Bureau, which is a key agency of the federal statistical system in the US, the number of privately owned residential units with approved construction permits in February stood at 1,524,000 on an annual seasonally adjusted basis. This figure indicates a 13.8% surge as compared to the revised January rate of 1,339,000. Hence, the increasing demand for homes fuels the development of the residential real estate market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Residential Real Estate Market?

Major players in the Residential Real Estate include:

• Real Estate Maximums

• Sotheby’s International Realty

• CBRE Group Inc.

• Keller Williams Realty Inc.

• Colliers International

• Christie's International Real Estate

• D. R. Hortons Inc.

• DLF Ltd.

• IJM Corporation Berhad

• Lennar Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Residential Real Estate Market?

One significant trend emerging in the residential real estate market is the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. To remain competitive, companies in this sector are embracing state-of-the-art technologies. For example, Restb.ai, a computer vision provider originating from Spain and focusing on real estate, introduced its MLS Suite for Multiple Listing Services for AI in the real estate sector in September 2022. These AI-driven tools were designed to automate listing entries, enhance security for IDX and VOW website users, and add value to MLS data. The primary solutions provided to MLS include AI tagging, compliance, MLS match, and property descriptions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Residential Real Estate Market Report?

The residential real estate market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Apartments, Condominiums, Landed Houses, Villas

2) By Pricing: Affordable, Mid-Range, Luxury

3) By Size: Less Than 50 Square Meters, 51 To 80 Square Meters, 81 To 110 Square Meters, 111 To 200 Square Meters, More Than 200 Square Meters

4) By Business: Sales, Rental

5) By Mode: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Apartments: Studio Apartments, One-Bedroom Apartments, Two-Bedroom Apartments, Three-Bedroom Apartments, Luxury Apartments, Serviced Apartments

2) By Condominiums: High-Rise Condominiums, Mid-Rise Condominiums, Low-Rise Condominiums, Luxury Condominiums, Gated Community Condominiums

3) By Landed Houses: Single-Family Detached Homes, Townhouses, Duplexes, Bungalows, Ranch-Style Houses

4) By Villas: Luxury Villas, Beachfront Villas, Gated Community Villas, Holiday Villas, Eco-Friendly Villas

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Residential Real Estate Market?

In 2024, the Asian-Pacific region led the global residential real estate market with projections for further growth. The market report encompassed regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

