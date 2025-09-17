Pedestrian Bridge Market to Reach US $127.78 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Pedestrian Bridge Market?

In the past few years, there has been a robust expansion in the size of the pedestrian bridge market. The market, valued at $94.86 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $99.67 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This growth in the previous period can be linked to factors like urbanization, population influx, developments in infrastructure, tourism, leisurely activities and safety issues.

The market size for pedestrian bridges is anticipated to witness robust growth in the coming years, expanding to $127.78 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The projected growth during this forecast period is due to factors such as integration with public transportation, alignment with smart city projects, increasing health awareness, bicycle-friendly infrastructure, and adaptive repurposing of pre-existing structures. The forecast period is expected to see trending dynamics like innovative architectural designs, emphasis on universal design, eco-conscious design patterns, advancements in construction technology, amalgamation with green areas, and the utilization of digital twin technology.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Pedestrian Bridge Global Market Growth?

The pedestrian bridge market is projected to expand due to government investments in public infrastructure enhancements, including roadways. Such investments involve the governmental allocation of financial assets into various initiatives, sectors, or resources to attain specific economic, social, or growth goals. Numerous governing bodies are committing funds to bolster public infrastructure, such as roads. For example, the Australian government, as per the Government of Western Australia's official website, earmarked $5.3 billion in May 2023 to rejuvenate and upgrade the road infrastructure in their 2023-24 state budget. The budget encompasses the progression of all regional road projects. Hence, by investing in public infrastructure like roads, governments are fueling the growth of the pedestrian bridge market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Pedestrian Bridge Market?

Major players in the Pedestrian Bridge include:

• Skanska AB

• Kiewit Corporation

• SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

• Arup Group

• Contech Engineered Solutions LLC

• Mace Group Ltd

• Walsh Group Inc.

• Southland Holdings Inc

• Flatiron Construction Corporation

• Cianbro Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Pedestrian Bridge Industry?

Technological advancements are becoming a prominent trend within the pedestrian bridge industry. To meet specific needs and maintain their market standing, the main players in this market are focusing on the innovation of cutting-edge technologies. As an example, MX3D, a software enterprise based in the Netherlands, revealed the first-ever 3D-printed steel footbridge in the world in July 2022. Equipped with advanced sensors that track pedestrian flow in real time, this 12-meter-long modern construction was crafted with 3D printing methods and welding robots. The bridge's sensors will keep a constant check on its condition and record alterations as it's utilized by locals and visitors. The collected data will provide valuable insights to architects and engineers about the long-term performance of 3D-printed steel, informing its potential applications in future builds.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Pedestrian Bridge Market Report?

The pedestrian bridge market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Truss Bridges, Beam Bridges, Suspension Bridges, Cable-Stayed Pedestrian Bridges, Arch Bridges

2) By Material: Concrete, Steel, Composite, Other Materials

3) By Construction Type: New Construction, Reconstruction And Repair

4) By End-User: Public, Private, Industrial, Transportation, Parks And Recreational Facilities

Subsegments:

1) By Truss Bridges: Warren Truss Bridges, Pratt Truss Bridges

2) By Beam Bridges: Simple Beam Bridges, Continuous Beam Bridges

3) By Suspension Bridges: Single Tower Suspension Bridges, Multiple Tower Suspension Bridges

4) By Cable-Stayed Pedestrian Bridges: Fan System Cable-Stayed Bridges, Harp System Cable-Stayed Bridges

5) By Arch Bridges: Rigid Arch Bridges, Tied Arch Bridges

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Pedestrian Bridge Industry?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the pedestrian bridge market. The report on the pedestrian bridge market includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

