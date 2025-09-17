Comprehensive Report on the Construction Equipment Aftermarket Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Construction Equipment Aftermarket Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Construction Equipment Aftermarket Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the size of the aftermarket market for construction equipment has witnessed a substantial growth. This market is predicted to grow from $26.87 billion in 2024 to $28.53 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include aging of equipment and requirement for maintenance, expansion of the construction industry, strict emission standards, savings on costs via aftermarket parts, personalized customization, and improved performance.

Expectations indicate robust expansion in the construction equipment aftermarket market size in the upcoming years. It is predicted to reach $37.42 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors like the burgeoning equipment rental market, emphasis on sustainability and fuel efficiency, the adoption of predictive maintenance, increased equipment complexity, regulatory conformity, and safety. Noteworthy trends predicted for the forecast period comprise 3D printing for aftermarket parts, remote observation and diagnostics, e-commerce platforms for aftermarket sales, circular economy applications, and the use of augmented reality (AR) for maintenance training.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Construction Equipment Aftermarket Market?

Increased construction operations are anticipated to boost the construction equipment aftermarket's expansion. Construction operations encompass a range of tasks linked to constructing, refurbishing, or erecting edifices, such as buildings, infrastructure, or facilities. The rise in construction work results in the need for aftermarket construction equipment goods, such as parts for machines and maintenance and repair services for equipment like bulldozers and excavators. For instance, data from the Office for National Statistics, based in the UK, stated in November 2023, that new construction work in Great Britain in 2022 attained a record $179.53 billion, a 15.8% annual increase. This increase was sparked by a $18.32 billion increase in private sector ventures and a $5.085 billion boost in public sector initiatives. Furthermore, new construction orders witnessed a rise of 11.4% to $109.13 billion, largely attributed to growth in private infrastructure, private commercial ventures, and various public non-housing sectors. Consequently, the expanding construction operations are fuelling the development of the construction equipment aftermarket.

Which Players Dominate The Construction Equipment Aftermarket Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Construction Equipment Aftermarket include:

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Komatsu Ltd.

• CNH Industrial N.V.

• Atlas Copco Group

• Liebherr Group

• XCMG Group

• John Deere Construction & Forestry

• Volvo Construction Equipment Corp.

• Yanmar Co. Ltd.

• Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Construction Equipment Aftermarket Market?

Leading firms in the construction equipment aftermarket, are increasingly concentrating on the creation of innovative solutions like up-tower crane technology. Up-tower crane technology typically refers to the sophisticated and unique crane systems meant for the construction and upkeep of wind turbines. For instance, LiftWerx, a firm based in Canada and known for its lifting equipment, unveiled the 'GenHook' crane system technology in August 2023. The said technology was used to install a gearbox in a wind turbine and it operates entirely on electricity, resulting in a 75% reduction in carbon footprint compared to traditional cranes. The main reason for this reduction is the lesser requirement for trucks during its deployment.

Global Construction Equipment Aftermarket Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The construction equipment aftermarket market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Equipment Type: Earthmoving And Road Building Equipment, Material Handling And Cranes, Concrete Equipment

2) By Application: Infrastructure, Residential, Commercial

3) By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Earthmoving And Road Building Equipment: Excavators, Bulldozers, Backhoe Loaders, Graders, Skid Steer Loaders

2) By Material Handling And Cranes: Forklifts, Telehandlers, Tower Cranes, Mobile Cranes, Reach Stackers

3) By Concrete Equipment: Concrete Mixers, Concrete Pumps, Concrete Batching Plants, Concrete Finishing Equipment

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Construction Equipment Aftermarket Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led as the largest region in the Construction Equipment Aftermarket, and it is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The report on the construction equipment aftermarket encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

