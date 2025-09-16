Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market Size to Hit $18.3 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 25.3%

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Endpoint Detection and Response Market by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), by Organization size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Enforcement Point (Workstations, Mobile devices, Servers, Point of sale terminals), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector, IT and Telecom, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global endpoint detection and response industry accounted for $1.9 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $18.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2022 to 2031.Major determinants of the market growthIncrease in use of cloud-based endpoint detection and response for safety and security reasons and penetration of cloud-based technologies have boosted the growth of the global endpoint detection and response market. Moreover, governments have focused on increasing investment in IT operations for various industries, which allows businesses to adopt new solutions and services streamline their business operations. This will open new opportunities in the future.Download Report Sample (343 Pages PDF with Insights) at:Covid-19 scenario:The Covid-19 pandemic triggered social stress and led to economic disruption across the world. However, it positively affected the adoption of endpoint detection and response.Moreover, companies are focused on advanced technologies such as AI-powered solutions, computing technology, automation, and cloud-based EDR across various industries such as healthcare, BFSI, and government.The solution dominated the market growthBy component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global endpoint detection and response market, as they offer benefits such as improving detection and response to cyber incidents. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period, owing to creased business competition, legislation, user needs, and project risks.The retail segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031By industry vertical, the retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 31.7% during the forecast period, due to increasing use of mobile devices among individuals. However, the retail segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fifth of the global endpoint detection and response market, as EDR solutions offer flexibility and security in workplace from malware functions in real estate.North America held the largest shareBy region, the global endpoint detection and response industry across North America dominated the market in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market, due to increased use of endpoint detection and response in forensic, government, and banking & finance for security purposes to improve businesses and customer experience. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period, owing to presence of robust IT infrastructure and solid software and services.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17009 Major market playersCarbon Black Inc.Cisco Systems, Inc.Crowdstrike Inc.Intel CorporationMcAfee, LLCMicrosoft CorporationPalo Alto Networks, Inc.RSA Security LLC.Symantec CorporationTrend Micro IncorporatedBrowse More Trending Reports :Metaverse MarketCatalogue MarketNext Generation Computing MarketSoftware as a Service (SaaS) marketHigh Dynamic Range MarketConnected Enterprise MarketTax management MarketAbout Us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

