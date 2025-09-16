Mobile Biometrics Market to Grow at 22.5% CAGR, Hitting $184.8 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mobile biometric market was accounted for $24.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $184.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in demand for proper authentication methods and surge in number of cyber-attacks have boosted the growth of the global mobile biometric market. However, complicated installation and infrastructural requirements hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in the field of IoT and cloud technology would open new opportunities in the future.Download Report Sample (256 Pages PDF with Insights) at:Covid-19 scenario:The pandemic drastically impacted the market due to increase in digital retail and e-commerce platforms and rise in cyber-attacks in the form of identity theft and frauds.Due to adoption of work from home, the companies invested more in data privacy and safety among employees.The report divides the global mobile biometric market on the basis of component, authentication mode, technology, industry vertical, and region.Based on component, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period.On the basis of technology, the fingerprint recognition segment held the lion’s share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the face recognition segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 24.3% from 2022 to 2031.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17359 The report offers an analysis of the global mobile biometric market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period.The global mobile biometric industry report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as 3M, Aware, Inc., Apple, Inc., HID Global Corporation, BIO-Key International, NEC Corporation, M2SYS Technology, Precise Biometrics AB, Nuance Communication, and Safran, Inc.Browse More Trending Reports :Virtual classroom marketEnterprise Collaboration MarketThreat Intelligence MarketCo-working Space MarketDigital Transformation MarketMENA Restaurant Management Software MarketAbout Us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.