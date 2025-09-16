NASHBIRD Partners with Harrington Franchise Group to Expand Through Franchising

The NashVillain Sandwich

From local favorite to national franchise: NASHBIRD teams with Harrington Franchise Group to grow its community-driven fried chicken concept.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NASHBIRD, the award-winning fried chicken concept founded by husband-and-wife team Marc and Jenny Dunham, announced today a strategic partnership with Harrington Franchise Group to expand the brand through franchising.Since opening its flagship location in Oklahoma City’s historic Automobile Alley in August 2017, NASHBIRD has soared to immediate success and recognition. The restaurant has been named “Best Fried Chicken” by Yelp multiple years in a row and featured by Business Insider as the best fried chicken in Oklahoma. With its cool vibes, hip hop-inspired atmosphere, and community-centered mission, NASHBIRD has become a go-to destination for flavorful fried chicken lovers.“Our mission is simple—we’re bringing the planet’s most flavorful fried chicken, your way, with attitude, friendly service, and deep community roots,” said Marc Dunham. “Partnering with Harrington Franchise Group is the next natural step in sharing what we’ve built with more communities across the country.”Located just north of downtown Oklahoma City, NASHBIRD thrives in the vibrant neighborhood of Automobile Alley, surrounded by creative entrepreneurs and innovators such as Factory Obscura. The Dunhams credit their team and community for NASHBIRD’s success and are eager to bring that same energy to new markets.“We decided to expand because we believe in NASHBIRD with every fiber of our soul,” added Jenny Dunham. “We have a focused mission, great chicken, and even better people. With Harrington Franchise Group, we’re confident we can positively impact every community we join.”Harrington Franchise Group, led by Kevin Harrington, an original “Shark” from Shark Tank, specializes in scaling innovative brands with strong customer followings. The partnership will open the door for qualified franchisees to bring NASHBIRD to new regions nationwide.“Marc and Jenny have created something truly special with NASHBIRD,” said Harrington. “We’re excited to help them share their award-winning fried chicken and community-driven mission with the world.”For more information on franchising opportunities with NASHBIRD, visit nashbird.com oremail info@harringtonfranchisegroup.com

