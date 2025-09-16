Underdog Debuts as an Amazon Bestseller — Book Launch Event Set for Sept. 20 in Surrey, Canada
Underdog: A Veterinarian’s Fight Against Racism and Injustice by Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar
"Underdog: A Veterinarian’s Fight Against Racism and Injustice" climbs Amazon Bestseller charts; Sept 20, 2025 launch event invites readers to meet Dr. Bhullar.
Part memoir, part legal drama, Underdog tells the extraordinary true story of Dr. Bhullar’s fight to make animal care accessible for all families—while taking on systemic racism in Canada’s veterinary profession. His 13-year legal battle against the British Columbia Veterinary Medical Association became the longest human rights trial in Canadian history, ending in a landmark ruling and apology.
“This book is not just about my story—it’s about the power of persistence, the importance of community, and the belief that justice can prevail, even when the odds are stacked against you,” said Dr. Bhullar.
The release of Underdog will be celebrated at a special launch event. Community members are invited to come, meet Dr. Bhullar, hear his story firsthand, and connect with others who stand for justice, inclusion, and resilience.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025
Time: 1–4 p.m.
Location: Grand Taj Banquet Hall, 8388 128 St, Surrey, BC
Admission: Free and open to the public
Signed copies of Underdog will be available at the event. For additional information, visit https://drbhullarvet.com/
###
About Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar
Dr. Bhullar was the first Indo-Canadian veterinarian to open a low-cost animal clinic in Vancouver. Over his career, he mentored immigrant veterinarians, expanded affordable care across the Lower Mainland, and led a landmark human rights case that reshaped the Canadian veterinary profession.
To learn more about Dr. Bhullar's clinic visit: https://atlasvetsinvancouver.com/ To learn more about Dr. Bhullar's landmark story visit:
Ania Kubicki
Angles Communications
4802779245
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Documentary featuring Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar's landmark case - basis for The Underdog: A Veterinarian’s Fight Against Racism and Injustice
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.