Underdog Debuts as an Amazon Bestseller — Book Launch Event Set for Sept. 20 in Surrey, Canada

Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar author of Underdog: A Veterinarian’s Fight Against Racism and Injustice Underdog: A Veterinarian’s Fight Against Racism and Injustice by Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar Underdog: A Veterinarian’s Fight Against Racism and Injustice by Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar Best Seller Badge for Underdog: A Veterinarian’s Fight Against Racism and Injustice Underdog: A Veterinarian’s Fight Against Racism and Injustice by Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar

"Underdog: A Veterinarian’s Fight Against Racism and Injustice" climbs Amazon Bestseller charts; Sept 20, 2025 launch event invites readers to meet Dr. Bhullar.

Systemic racism tried to silence us—but we refused. Underdog proves that courage and persistence can force change, even against powerful institutions.” — Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Underdog : A Veterinarian’s Fight Against Racism and Injustice by Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar has stormed onto Amazon’s charts, debuting as a #2 Bestseller in Canada in Medical Law & Legislation (Paperback) and ranking among the Top Sellers in multiple other categories across Canada and the U.S.Part memoir, part legal drama, Underdog tells the extraordinary true story of Dr. Bhullar ’s fight to make animal care accessible for all families—while taking on systemic racism in Canada’s veterinary profession. His 13-year legal battle against the British Columbia Veterinary Medical Association became the longest human rights trial in Canadian history, ending in a landmark ruling and apology.“This book is not just about my story—it’s about the power of persistence, the importance of community, and the belief that justice can prevail, even when the odds are stacked against you,” said Dr. Bhullar.The release of Underdog will be celebrated at a special launch event. Community members are invited to come, meet Dr. Bhullar, hear his story firsthand, and connect with others who stand for justice, inclusion, and resilience.Date: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025Time: 1–4 p.m.Location: Grand Taj Banquet Hall, 8388 128 St, Surrey, BCAdmission: Free and open to the publicSigned copies of Underdog will be available at the event. For additional information, visit https://drbhullarvet.com/ ###About Dr. Hakam Singh BhullarDr. Bhullar was the first Indo-Canadian veterinarian to open a low-cost animal clinic in Vancouver. Over his career, he mentored immigrant veterinarians, expanded affordable care across the Lower Mainland, and led a landmark human rights case that reshaped the Canadian veterinary profession.To learn more about Dr. Bhullar's clinic visit: https://atlasvetsinvancouver.com/ To learn more about Dr. Bhullar's landmark story visit:

Documentary featuring Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar's landmark case - basis for The Underdog: A Veterinarian’s Fight Against Racism and Injustice

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.