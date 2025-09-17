Retail Buildings Market to Reach $352.42 Billion by 2029 with 3.4 CAGR

The Business Research Company

What Is The Retail Buildings Market Size And Growth?

The market size for retail buildings has seen a slight increase in the past few years. Predictions denote that it will increase from $302.93 billion in 2024 to $308.73 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%. Factors that contributed to this growth during the historic period include economic expansion and consumer spending, increased urbanisation and population density, evolving consumer patterns and shopping inclinations, trends in commercial real estate investments, and governmental policies and zoning legislations.

The market size of retail buildings is predicted to experience consistent growth in the forthcoming years. A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% is projected to drive the market value to $352.42 billion in 2029. The predicted surge during this forecast period can be credited to sustainable construction practices, green certification, adaptation to evolved work styles, combined-use developments and city rejuvenation, as well as considerations for health and safety in architectural design, and burgeoning trends in community and experiential retail. Over the forecast period, major trends to watch for include the rise of contactless shopping and payment methods, the incorporation of social media and influencer led marketing, customization and individualization in retail architecture, the emergence of hybrid retail spaces, and a shift towards community-focused retail.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Retail Buildings Market?

The worldwide growth of the business industry is anticipated to drive the expansion of the retail buildings market. The business sector consists of private and public organisations such as enterprises providing services and equipment, federal, state, and local governments, and various other groups, including religious, fraternal or social organisations. Retail facilities are a component of this business sector. As a result, the expansion of the business sector leads to more construction of retail buildings. As an example, in October 2024, the UK Parliament, the topmost legislative entity in the UK, indicated that in 2023, the retail sector accounted for an economic output of $144.01 billion, equating to 4.7% of the UK's overall economic output. This marked a 2.2% rise compared to 2022. This upward trend showcases the impressive contribution of the retail sector to the economy and emphasises its potential for more growth and robustness. Hence, the worldwide growth of the business sector is fuelling the retail buildings market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Retail Buildings Market?

Major players in the Retail Buildings include:

• Retail Construction Services Inc.

• Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A.

• Bouygues S.A.

• Hochtief AG

• Skanska AB

• Vinci SA

• Pacific Crest Engineering Inc.

• Kneeland Construction Corporation

• Shannon Waltchack LLC

• Bechtel Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Retail Buildings Sector?

The incorporation of advanced technology is becoming a notable trend in the retail buildings sector. Many leading companies in this market are adopting innovative technologies in order to fortify their market presence. For example, Stereolabs Inc., an American firm specializing in 3D depth and motion sensing solutions using stereo vision and artificial intelligence, introduced ZED-X in December 2022. This is the world's first 3D robot camera with a novel SDK (software development kit), along with the ability to control multiple cameras. The ZED-X is specifically designed for robotic process automation and navigation in complex indoor and outdoor environments. Powered by Stereolabs' all-inclusive software ecosystem, it paves the way for rapid commercial deployment of robots in the construction sector.

How Is The Retail Buildings Market Segmented?

The retail buildings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Buildings Construction, Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction, Specialty Trade Contractors

2) By Materials: Aggregates, Bricks, Cement, Ceramic Facing And Floor Tiles, Composites, Glass, Other Materials

3) By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation

4) By Application: Residential Buildings, Nonresidential Buildings

Subsegments:

1) By Buildings Construction: New Retail Construction, Renovation and Remodeling, Expansion Projects

2) By Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction: Site Development, Infrastructure Development, Land Preparation

3) By Specialty Trade Contractors: Electrical Contractors, Plumbing Contractors, HVAC Contractors, Finishing Contractors

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Retail Buildings Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the retail buildings market. It is predicted that North America will experience the most substantial growth in the coming period. The report on the retail buildings market covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

