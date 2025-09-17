Building Automation System Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

Building Automation System Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Building Automation System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Building Automation System Market?

In the past few years, the size of the building automation system market has seen a swift expansion. From $99.76 billion in 2024, it is projected to rise to $110.73 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. Factors such as energy efficiency and cost savings, government regulations and incentives, the rising demand for smart buildings, the comfort and well-being of occupants, and the integration of building systems, have all contributed to the growth in the historic period.

The market size for building automation systems is predicted to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years, escalating to a worth of $179.76 billion by 2029 at an accumulated annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. This growth in the forecasted period is due to factors like fast-paced urbanization, smart city programs, focus on sustainable and green construction, incorporation of cloud and edge computing, remote surveillance and control, along with cybersecurity measures. The upcoming period will witness trends like the swift incorporation of IoT and edge computing, attention to energy resourcefulness and durability, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), advanced cybersecurity precautions, cloud-based solutions, and remote accessibility.

Download a free sample of the building automation system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10052&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Building Automation System Global Market Growth?

The surge in construction initiatives is predicted to propel the building automation system market's growth. The term 'construction activity' encompasses the creation or congregation of physical infrastructures like buildings, roads, bridges, and other related projects. Consequently, an upsurge in construction activities is likely to generate a parallel surge in the demand for building automation systems (BAS). The application of automation solutions may lessen the administrative load on engineering staff and support construction supervisors to elevate productivity in vital domains. For instance, data provided by the Office for National Statistics, a reputable national statistics institute in the UK, suggests that the construction yield in the UK is expected to escalate by 1.2% in the three months leading to July 2024. This is bolstered by the upturn in new work (1.6%) and repair and maintenance (0.8%), with noticeable hikes of 1.7% and 0.5% in May and June 2024 respectively. Therefore, the escalation in construction activities is the prime driver of the building automation system market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Building Automation System Market?

Major players in the Building Automation System include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Johnson Controls International plc

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• ABB Ltd.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Siemens AG

• Hubbell Inc.

• United Technologies Corporation

• Ingersoll-Rand plc

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Building Automation System Industry?

The rise of technological innovation has become a prominent trend in the building automation system market. Major firms in this market are exploring new technologies in a bid to consolidate their market position. For example, Daikin Applied Americas Inc., a company based in the U.S. that specializes in the design, manufacture, and distribution of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, unveiled the SiteLine Building Controls in January 2022. This is a scalable, cloud-based technology suite that greatly simplifies the process of connecting, monitoring, and managing singular HVAC components and complex building systems. This latest series of controls offer a thorough visibility into the overall HVAC ecosystem, aiding in the creation of comfortable and environmentally friendly living and working conditions. This system can also efficiently link up a variety of equipment brands, thereby resolving the integration challenges that contractors and engineers face daily.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Building Automation System Market Report?

The building automation system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software

2) By Offerings: Facility Management Systems, Security And Access Controls, Fire Protection Systems, Building Energy Management Software, Building Automation System Services, Other Offerings

2) By Technology: Wireless Technology, Wired Technology

4) By Application: Industrial, Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Sensors, Actuators, Controllers, Switches And Relays, HVAC Control Systems, Lighting Control Systems, Security And Access Control Systems

2) By Software: Building Management Software, Energy Management Software, Facility Management Software, Security Management Software, Integrated Building Automation Software, Cloud-Based Building Automation Solutions

View the full building automation system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-automation-system-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Building Automation System Industry?

In 2024, North America led the market for building automation systems. The forecast predicts that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific. The report covers diverse regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Building Automation System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Building Energy Simulation Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-energy-simulation-software-global-market-report

Building Equipment Contractors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-equipment-contractors-global-market-report

Building Finishing Contractors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-finishing-contractors-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.