The Business Research Company's Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

It will grow to $249.91 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%.” — The Business Research Company

Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In the past years, there's been a marginal expansion in the market size of the water and sewer line and associated structures construction industry. Forecasts predict that it will elevate from $215.55 billion in 2024 to $219.3 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7%. The past growth can be associated with the augmentation in population and urbanization, deteriorating infrastructure, governmental budget allocations, environmental guidelines enforcement, as well as concerns related to health and sanitation.

The market size for water and sewer line construction, including associated structures, is projected to experience consistent expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $249.91 billion in 2029 with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. This growth projection during the forecast period is due to factors such as the adoption of smart infrastructure, adaptation to climate change, addressing water scarcity issues, collaboration between public and private sectors, and initiatives towards rural development. The period is also expected to see key trends like the incorporation of smart technologies, implementation of water conservation strategies, rejuvenation of aging infrastructure, public-private collaborations, and the rise of modular and prefabricated construction.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction Market?

The escalation in infrastructure and construction initiatives is predicted to stimulate the progress of the water and sewer line and associated structures construction market. Activity in this sector encompasses all tasks related to building up, tearing down, putting together, modifying, fitting, or providing equipment for structures, buildings, roads, or accessories such as land clearing, grading, digging, and filing. When building a residential or commercial property, water and sewage pipes must be installed, amplifying infrastructure and construction activities are projected to propel the water and sewer line and related structures' construction market. For example, the US Census Bureau revealed in November 2023, a provisional agency of the Federal Statistics System responsible for producing population and economic data, that construction expenses are forecasted to hit $1,996.5 billion in September 2023, a 0.4% (1.2%) increase from August’s revised prediction of $1,988.3 billion. The figure for September is an uplift of 8.7% (1.8%) compared to September 2022’s projected $1,836.9 billion. Likewise, in June 2022, USAFACTS, a nonpartisan American social entity committed to rendering government data available and understandable to all US citizens, reported that the federal government allocated $36.6 billion to infrastructure and awarded $94.5 billion in grants to provinces. Consequently, the surge in infrastructure and construction endeavors is catalyzing the expansion of the water and sewer line and associated structures construction market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction Market?

Major players in the Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction include:

• MasTec Inc.

• Artera Services LLC

• Michels Corporation

• KLJ Paraflex India Limited

• Charter Oak Utility Constructors Inc.

• Utility Construction Company Inc.

• China Energy Engineering Group Hunan Power Construction Co. Ltd.

• EMCOR Group Inc.

• Hochtief AG

• Eiffage SA

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction Market In The Future?

The adoption of innovative technology is a predominant trend in the construction sector for water and sewer lines and associated structures. Major players in this industry are striving to create novel technologies to maintain their market leadership. For instance, in February 2023, Vortex Companies, a U.S. firm offering a full spectrum of trenchless sewer and pipeline refurbishment products, introduced a small-diameter UV CIPP curing system known as IMS MICROcure LED CIPP Curing System (MICROcure) to its assortment of UV CIPP solutions. The uniqueness of MICROcure, used in relining sewage mains, laterals, and inside plumbing systems with diameters ranging from 3 to 10 inches, makes it stand out from other similar products. It is suitable for use with both inversion and CIPP techniques. It also includes two light sources for optimal curing: a 2x400-watt unit capable of bending 3-inch to 6-inch pipes up to 90 degrees and an 8x100-watt unit suitable for 6-inch to 10-inch pipes.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction Market Growth

The water and sewer line and related structures construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction, Oil And Gas Pipeline And Related Structures Construction, Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction

2) By Type Of Contractor: Large Contractors, Small Contractors

3) By Application: Industrial, Business, Services, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Private, Public

Subsegments:

1) By Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction: Water Main Installation, Sewer Line Installation, Stormwater Management Systems, Pump Stations And Treatment Facilities

2) By Oil And Gas Pipeline And Related Structures Construction: Crude Oil Pipelines, Natural Gas Pipelines, Refined Product Pipelines, Compressor And Pump Stations

3) By Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction: Electrical Transmission Lines, Distribution Lines, Fiber Optic Cables, Communication Towers And Infrastructure

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Water And Sewer Line And Related Structures Construction Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific reigned as the dominant area in the water and sewer line and associated structures construction market, followed by North America as the second largest player. The report on the market of water and sewer line and related structures construction encapsulates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

