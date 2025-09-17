The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Sports Buildings Market CAGR to be at 6 from 2025 to 2029 | $235.57 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

It will grow to $235.57 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Sports Buildings Market?

The market size for sports buildings has experienced consistent growth over the recent past. Predictions indicate that the market will mature from $177.73 billion in 2024 to $186.32 billion in 2025, resulting in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. Factors contributing to such growth during the historic period include sporting events and leagues, urbanization and emerging trends in recreation, government investment towards sporting endeavors, community involvement, as well as corporate sponsorship and financial support.

The market size for sports structures is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years, ballooning to $235.57 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as global sports events, a focus on health and wellness, intelligent and sustainable infrastructure, investments from the public and private sectors, and the popularity of professional sports. Key trends for the forecast period encompass modular and pre-built construction, tech-advanced training facilities, augmented and virtual reality interactions, community participation and social areas, and the impact of global sporting events.

Download a free sample of the sports buildings market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9699&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Sports Buildings Market?

The upsurge in global interest in sports is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the sports buildings market. The growth is grounded on factors such as increasing disposable income, heightened health awareness, and the expanding popularity of structured sports events. As a result, people's enthusiasm for sports has heightened, causing a surge in demand for sports facilities like stadiums, gyms, and arenas due to increased participation in physical activities. For instance, the National Collegiate Athletic Association, a non-profit US organization overseeing student athletics, reported a 5% rise in student-athletes participating in NCAA women's championship sports. The figures went up, from 10,726 student-athletes in 2021 to 226,212 in 2022, as reported in March 2023. Consequently, the global rise in interest in sports is significantly contributing to the expansion of the sports buildings market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Sports Buildings Market?

Major players in the Sports Buildings include:

• AECOM Technology Corporation

• M. A. Mortenson Company

• Clark Construction Group

• Turner Construction

• Gilbane Building Company

• Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.

• Brasfield & Gorrie LLC

• Barton Malow Holdings LLC

• STO Building Group

• Shawmut Design and Construction

What Are The Future Trends Of The Sports Buildings Market?

The emergence of technological advancements in the sports building industry is a prominent trend. Leading firms in the sports building sector are centering their attention on integrating emerging technologies, like artificial intelligence, to enhance security measures and consolidate their market standing. For example, Acrisure Stadium, an American-based stadium, joined forces with Evolv Technology, an American AI weaponry detection security screening company, in March 2023. The purpose of this collaboration was to set up Evolv Express solutions. This AI solution helps differentiate between regular items and potential threats at the stadium's access points, permitting the detection of weaponry carried by attendees without inspecting their possessions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Sports Buildings Market Report?

The sports buildings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Gymnasiums, Yoga, Aerobic Dance, Handball Sports, Racquet Sports, Skating, Swimming, Others

2) By Age Group: 35 And Younger, 35-54, 55 And Older

3) By End User: Men, Women

Subsegments:

1) By Gymnasiums: Multi-Purpose Gyms, Weight Training Facilities, Indoor Track Facilities

2) By Yoga: Hot Yoga Studios, Traditional Yoga Studios, Outdoor Yoga Spaces

3) By Aerobic Dance: Dance Studios, Fitness Centers With Aerobic Facilities

4) By Handball Sports: Indoor Handball Courts, Outdoor Handball Courts

5) By Racquet Sports: Indoor Tennis Courts, Badminton Courts, Squash Courts

6) By Skating: Ice Skating Rinks, Roller Skating Rinks

7) By Swimming: Indoor Swimming Pools, Outdoor Swimming Pools, Competitive Swimming Facilities

8) By Others: Martial Arts Studios, Climbing Gyms, Community Sports Centers

View the full sports buildings market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-buildings-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Sports Buildings Market?

In 2024, the sports buildings market was dominated by North America. The prospective growth status in this region was discussed in the report. Regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa were also assessed in this market report on sports buildings.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Sports Buildings Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Sports Coaching Platforms Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-coaching-platforms-global-market-report

Sports Composites Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-composites-global-market-report

Sports Drinks Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-drinks-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.