Demand for Retail And Other Commercial Buildings Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $476.64 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Retail And Other Commercial Buildings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Retail And Other Commercial Buildings Market Be By 2025?

The size of the retail and other commercial buildings market has experienced consistent expansion over the last few years. Expected to increase from $404.9 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $413.68 billion by 2025, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. This growth during the historic period has been influenced by factors like economic development and consumer expenditure, urban growth and population concentration, shifting consumer trends and shopping habits, trends in commercial real estate investments, as well as government policies and land-use regulations.

Expectations are set for the retail and other commercial buildings market size to experience a consistent growth trajectory in the upcoming years. By 2029, it's projected to escalate to a value of $476.64 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The anticipated expansion during the forecast period is tied to factors such as the integration of e-commerce and multi-channel retail, implementation of sustainable building techniques and green certifications, adaptation to evolving work norms, diverse use developments and the rejuvenation of urban areas, as well as health and safety considerations involved in building design. Key trends to look out for in the forecast period range from heightened attention to health and safety protocols, growing interest in mixed-use developments, the inclusion of nature-inspired design elements, the rise of contact-free and cashless transactions, to the effects of e-commerce on design.

Download a free sample of the retail and other commercial buildings market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9756&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Retail And Other Commercial Buildings Market Landscape?

The robust expansion in retail environments is predicted to boost the advancement of the retail and other commercial buildings market in the future. Retail environments, such as shopping malls, strip malls, and standalone stores, serve as commercial areas where goods and services are sold to customers. The vast growth in these retail spaces has been driven by major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and Target. This growth triggers new construction of retail and other similar structures. For example, in July 2022, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, a daily newspaper specialized in business and economy on an international scale, Amazon, a leading e-commerce company from the U.S., hastened the growth of its warehouse space to cater to consumer demands. The warehouse space grew from 165 million square feet to a whopping 379 million square feet. Additionally, in 2022, WeWork India, an Indian platform offering space as a service, has secured a lease of 3.62 lakh square feet for office space as part of its plan for flexible workspace expansion. Hence, the robust growth in retail space is propelling the development of the retail and other commercial buildings market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Retail And Other Commercial Buildings Market?

Major players in the Retail And Other Commercial Buildings include:

• Kneeland Construction Corporation

• JL Schwieters Construction

• Bechtel Corporation

• Fluor Corporation

• The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

• Emcor Group Inc.

• Turner Construction Co.

• Gilbane Building Company

• Hensel Phelps Construction Co.

• The Walsh Group

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Retail And Other Commercial Buildings Market?

One primary trend emerging in the retail and other commercial buildings market is product innovation. This trend has been largely driven by leading firms in the sector focusing on creating novel solutions to fortify their hold in the market. One example is the February 2023 launch of Contruent Enterprise by Contruent, a US firm offering capital project management solutions for large-scale construction projects. This cloud-based platform enables owners and the engineering, procurement, and construction sector to finish projects quickly and accurately. The solution facilitates enhanced planning and budget management for construction projects via a modifiable dashboard and a range of other features, including integrated cost and schedule, engineering, contract management, and field administration.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Retail And Other Commercial Buildings Market

The retail and other commercial buildings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Building Type: Smart Buildings, Traditional Buildings

2) By Application: Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings

3) By End-User: Offices, Retail, Leisure, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Smart Buildings: Energy-Efficient Buildings, IoT-Integrated Buildings, Automated Control Systems, Green Buildings

2) By Traditional Buildings: Conventional Retail Spaces, Office Buildings, Warehouses, Mixed-Use Developments

View the full retail and other commercial buildings market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/retail-and-other-commercial-buildings-global-market-report

Retail And Other Commercial Buildings Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the retail and other commercial buildings market was predominantly led by Asia-Pacific. The growth prospects for this region are projected positively. The report encompassed various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Retail And Other Commercial Buildings Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Exterior Insulation And Finish System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/exterior-insulation-and-finish-system-global-market-report

Structural Insulated Panels Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/structural-insulated-panels-global-market-report

Vacuum Insulation Panel Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vacuum-insulation-panel-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.