High Voltage Electric Heater Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company's High Voltage Electric Heater Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Voltage Electric Heater Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The high voltage electric heaters market size has been escalating swiftly in the last few years. With the progression from a valuation of $2.58 billion in 2024 to $3.08 billion in 2025, an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% is projected. The notable growth during the past period is ascribed to the burgeoning demand for energy-efficient solutions, the surge in industrialization and urbanization, infrastructure enhancement, the rise in transport electrification, and the amalgamation of renewable energy.

The market size for high voltage electric heaters is predicted to undergo significant expansion in the years to come, reaching a value of $6.39 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.0%. This expected increase in the forecast period can be attributed to various factors including the worldwide shift towards electric vehicles, the integration of digitalization and IoT, the electrification of agriculture, focus on sustainability, and the growth in consumer electronics. In the forecast period, key trends to look out for include decentralized energy solutions, carbon-neutral heating solutions, the introduction of electric heater as a service (EHaaS), energy harvesting technologies, and the application of 3D printing in manufacturing.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global High Voltage Electric Heater Market?

Rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is advancing the high voltage electric heater market. EVs run on electric motors instead of combustion engines, and require high voltage heaters for efficient heat production from DC power. Factors such as pollution and rising fuel costs are pushing EV demand. In 2023, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported global EV sales surpassed 10 million in 2022, representing 14% of new car sales. Sales were projected to reach 14 million by the end of 2023, showing 35% year-on-year growth. This trend is driving the high voltage electric heater market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The High Voltage Electric Heater Market?

Major players in the High Voltage Electric Heater include:

• DBK Group

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

• Mahle Gmbh

• Webasto SE

• NIBE Element

• Smiths Group

• OMEGA Engineering

• Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company

• Tutco Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The High Voltage Electric Heater Industry?

Leading businesses in the high-voltage electric heater market are focusing on the creation of innovative technologies leveraging eco-friendly techniques to consolidate their market standing. Eco-friendly refers to products, services, laws, policies, and regulations that cause little to no harm to ecosystems or the environment. For example, in 2022, StreetScooter GmbH, an automobile manufacturer from Germany, implemented eco-friendly heating solutions for e-mobility provided by Eberspaecher. The company customizes high-voltage electric or ethanol heaters based on the vehicle type, resulting in the most efficient and sustainable solutions. Eberspaecher, also based in Germany, specializes in high-voltage electric heaters.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The High Voltage Electric Heater Market Growth

The high voltage electric heatermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Air Heaters, Coolant Heaters

2) By Heating Potential: Up to 4 KW, 4-7 KW, Above 7 KW

3) By Vehicle: Passenger Cars, LCVs, HCVs

4) By Vehicle Technology: Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Subsegments:

1) By Air Heaters: High Voltage Air Heaters For Industrial Applications, High Voltage Air Duct Heaters

2) By Coolant Heaters: High Voltage Coolant Heaters For Automotive Applications, High Voltage Coolant Circulation Heaters For Industrial Equipment

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The High Voltage Electric Heater Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led as the highest contributor to the high voltage electric heater market. The forecast anticipates growth within this region. The high voltage electric heater market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

