Judge May Perform Ceremonial Swearing-in

A judge may ethically conduct a ceremonial swearing in of new admittees to the State Bar even if they have already been inducted, the California Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions said in an opinion issued yesterday.

