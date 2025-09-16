First 'Bellwether' Talc Trial in Calif. to Begin in LA This Fall

(Subscription required) The first bellwether trial among lawsuits coordinated in California state courts alleging Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder products caused ovarian cancer will begin Nov. 3.

