Resentencing Barred While Death Judgment Is on Appeal to State Supreme Court—C.A.

A serial killer who was convicted of eight murders in the course of robberies and given eight death sentences is ineligible for resentencing under Penal Code §1172.75 because his appeal is pending before the California Supreme Court, Div. Four of the Court of Appeal for this district has determined.

