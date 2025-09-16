Macao Orchestra New Concert Season incorporates classics and innovation opening a new chapter for Chinese and Western music

MACAU, September 16 - The Macao Orchestra 2025–26 Season Opening Concert “Inmo Yang and the Macao Orchestra” was held on 6 September at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Under the baton of the Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Macao Orchestra Lio Kuokman, the acclaimed Korean violinist Inmo Yang was invited to perform Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, showcasing his exquisite virtuosity and kicking off the new Concert Season. The opening ceremony was attended by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau and President of Board of Directors of Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Leong Wai Man; the Member of Board of Directors of Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Jimson Hoi; the Deputy General Manager of Banking Center of Bank of China Macau Branch, Chao Weng Hou; the Executive Director of Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Lo Sek Ieong; and the Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Macao Orchestra, Lio Kuokman.

Themed “Forward”, the new Concert Season specially organised a series of concerts, leading music aficionados to explore the world of music, broadening the musical experiences. In the new Concert Season, Lio kuokman and the Macao Orchestra will guide the audience through timeless masterpieces from different eras, encountering Chinese and Western musicians from ancient and modern times, and explore the artistic boundaries of music through diverse cross-disciplinary attempts. Tickets for the new Concert Season are now on sale through the Macao Ticketing Network, with various discount packages available.

Gathering international maestros on the dazzling stage

The new Concert Season features a series of star-studded concerts presented by various internationally renowned musicians. Following the “Tribute to Great Composers” series from the previous season, this year the Orchestra will present a programme dedicated to the “musical prodigy” Mozart. Violinists Akiko Suwanai and Svetlin Roussev will once again be invited to present a series of three concerts in Macao, interpreting Mozart’s complete set of violin concertos, showcasing the composer’s extraordinary talent through his musical works. Under the baton of internationally renowned violinist Julian Rachlin, the Macao Orchestra will team up with violist Sarah McElravy to perform Mozart’s late symphonic concertos and Mendelssohn’s popular Scottish Symphony.

The Macao Orchestra will also collaborate with German cellist Daniel Müller-Schott to present Elgar’s Cello Concerto, an essential work in the cello repertoire. The 14-year-old rising violin star HIMARI will make her debut in Macao, performing Sibelius’ Violin Concerto. The Season Closing Concert will feature celebrated Polish pianist Rafał Blechacz, hailed as the greatest Chopin interpreter of his generation, presenting Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Diverse performances to celebrate major festivals and cross-disciplinary performances to explore musical boundaries

Portuguese Fado diva Mariza, known for her captivating voice, will return to the Macao stage for the New Year Concert, welcoming the New Year with music aficionados. An exuberant circus performance will be held on Valentine’s Day, in which the Macao Orchestra will perform a repertoire that incorporates an opera, dance, and film scores in a festive atmosphere. Bach’s St. John Passion will be presented before the Holy Week in Easter, inviting the audience to embark on a spiritual journey. The Macao Orchestra will present well-received film symphony concert on Children’s Day, allowing music aficionados of all ages to immerse themselves in a fascinating fairy tale.

In addition, the Macao Orchestra specially launched “Starry Symphony” in the new Concert Season, inviting the avant-garde ensemble Time for Three, a Grammy-and Emmy-winning string trio, to perform classical, American folk and pop music repertoires with the combination of violin, double bass, and guitar, bringing diverse musical experience to the audience through cross-disciplinary collaborations of different artistic forms.

Cultivating young musical talents and fostering an atmosphere of performing arts

The new Concert Season will provide a number of performance platforms for young musicians. One of highlights, the concert “The Future of Classical Music”, will bring together local music enthusiasts and outstanding students to showcase their talents in joint performances with professional musicians from the Macao Orchestra. The concert “Flourishing Arts” will feature winners from the Macao Young Musicians Competition to share the stage with the Orchestra. Moreover, the winner of the Singapore International Violin Competition, dedicated to the youth, was invited to perform in Macao, fostering cultural exchange through music. The Macao Orchestra will also continue to promote arts education and engage with the community, bringing melodious music close to the public, and creating the city's landscape with residents and tourist.

Various discounts offered in appreciation of music aficionados’ support

Tickets for the Macao Orchestra 2025–26 Concert Season are now on sale through the Macao Ticketing Network, with various discount packages available. Members of OM Friends, Friends of the Macao Chinese Orchestra, holders of “Special Bank Partner” Credit Card or its respective card will receive an early bird discount of 30% on ticket purchases between 10 and 30 September. In addition, the Orchestra specially launched the “Exclusive Discount for Friends of Orchestra”, in which a 30% discount on any number of tickets for designated programmes will be offered. Members of the public who purchase three or more tickets for any of the three concerts of the “Tribute to Mozart Series” can enjoy a 40% discount. Holders of BOC Credit Card or BOC Card will receive a 30% discount on any number of tickets for special programmes, as well as a 20% discount on tickets for non-special programmes. A 40% discount will be offered to holders of a valid full-time Student Card or those who purchase 10 or more tickets in a single transaction, and a 50% discount for holders of Macao Senior Citizen Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card.

For more information about the new Concert Season, please visit the Macao Orchestra’s website. The electronic version of the concert season booklet is available on the Macao Orchestra’s website at www.om-macau.org. 24-hour booking hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com. For more information, please visit the Macao Orchestra official website or check the latest updates on the Macau Ticketing Network website.