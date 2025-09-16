Commemorative postmark cancellation service of "Celebration of the 76th Anniversary of the Establishment of the People's Republic of China"

MACAU, September 16 - To celebrate the 76th Anniversary of the Establishment of the People's Republic of China, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office from 09:00 to 14:00 on 1st October 2025, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the "Celebration of the 76th Anniversary of the Establishment of the People's Republic of China".

Commemorative envelopes of this event priced at MOP5.00 each will be available for sale. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!