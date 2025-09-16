DHS Statement on ICE Officer Injured After Illegal Alien Hit Him with Car while Trying to Avoid Arrest

These dangerous attempts to evade arrest come after sanctuary politicians held webinars on how to avoid arrest and openly encouraged illegal aliens to defy ICE

MIAMI — Yesterday, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Homestead, Florida, was injured in the line of duty by Henry Isaul Garcia, an illegal alien from Guatemala, trying to evade arrest. During a traffic stop the illegal alien put his car in reverse hitting an ICE officer in the leg—nearly crushing him.

After crashing into multiple ICE vehicles, the driver sped off into incoming traffic and collided with a black utility van.

The illegal aliens exited the vehicle and attempted to flee law enforcement on foot. ICE officers responded to the scene of the vehicle accident, rendered aid, and detained the dangerous illegal aliens. All of the illegal aliens were transported to a local hospital for evaluation, discharged, and are now in ICE custody, pending removal proceedings.

The illegal aliens arrested include:

Henry Isaul Garcia illegally entered the United States on or about March 10, 2022, near Eagle Pass, Texas.

illegally entered the United States on or about March 10, 2022, near Eagle Pass, Texas. Ruben Sales Garcia illegally entered and was removed from the United States in 2007. He has illegally reentered on an unknown date and at an unknown location.

illegally entered and was removed from the United States in 2007. He has illegally reentered on an unknown date and at an unknown location. Marlon Gomez Hernandez illegally entered the United States in 2018 at an unknown date and at an unknown location.

illegally entered the United States in 2018 at an unknown date and at an unknown location. Jorge Perez Martin illegally entered the United States on an unknown date and at an unknown location.

The ICE law enforcement officer is in stable condition.

“These dangerous attempts to flee law enforcement come after sanctuary politicians have openly encouraged and provided tips for how to evade our ICE officers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer. The violence against our brave ICE law enforcement must come to an end. This is the second incident in a week where an officer was injured while arresting an illegal alien. This type of rhetoric is contributing to our ICE officers facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them. It is time to tone down the rhetoric.”

This is the second car accident in less than a week caused by illegal aliens trying to evade arrest. These dangerous attempts to evade arrest come after sanctuary politicians held webinars and provided resources and tips for how to openly defy ICE:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hosted a webinar in February providing tips for illegal aliens to evade arrests at homes, workplaces, or in public.

Dan Goldman posted an video online calling on illegal aliens to make a plan for ICE encounters.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued multilingual flyers and online resources advising illegal aliens on how to evade arrest.

California Governor Gavin Newsom released guides and sanctuary laws advising illegal aliens how to recognize ICE, block entry, and defy arrest.

