Over the Weekend, ICE Arrests WORST OF THE WORST Criminal Illegal Aliens Convicted of Child Sex Crimes, Drug Trafficking, Kidnapping, and Assault

WASHINGTON – Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continued arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across the United States who do not belong in our communities. Their heinous crimes include lascivious acts and indecent liberties with a child, sexual assault, kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, human smuggling, drug dealing and aggravated robbery.

“Over the weekend, ICE arrested more sadistic criminal illegal aliens who should have never been in our country in the first place,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are talking about disgusting monsters who sexually abuse children, violently assault Americans, and rob our communities. Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE, these scumbags are off our streets and will never to return to terrorize another American family.”

Arrests include:

Alvaro Yax-Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of lascivious acts with a child.

Jose Ever Paz-Machado, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of sexual assault.

Luc Tan Nguyen, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted of receiving stolen property and robbery with a street weapon.

Erasmo Hermosillo-Martin, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of two counts of kidnapping and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.

Ismael Montelongo-Retana, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated robbery.

Ricardo Juarez-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of aggravated assault.

Pablo Garcia-Avila, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens.

Darwin Medina, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Erick Galindo-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of drug possession for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.

Luis Gerardo Juarez-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

