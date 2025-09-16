Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,055 in the last 365 days.

Over the Weekend, ICE Arrests WORST OF THE WORST Criminal Illegal Aliens Convicted of Child Sex Crimes, Drug Trafficking, Kidnapping, and Assault

WASHINGTON – Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continued arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across the United States who do not belong in our communities. Their heinous crimes include lascivious acts and indecent liberties with a child, sexual assault, kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, human smuggling, drug dealing and aggravated robbery. 

“Over the weekend, ICE arrested more sadistic criminal illegal aliens who should have never been in our country in the first place,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are talking about disgusting monsters who sexually abuse children, violently assault Americans, and rob our communities. Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE, these scumbags are off our streets and will never to return to terrorize another American family.” 

Arrests include:

Alvaro Yax-Gutierrez

  • Alvaro Yax-Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of lascivious acts with a child

Jose Ever Paz-Machado

  • Jose Ever Paz-Machado, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of sexual assault

Luc Tan Nguyen

  • Luc Tan Nguyen, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted of receiving stolen property and robbery with a street weapon

Erasmo Hermosillo-Martin

  • Erasmo Hermosillo-Martin, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of two counts of kidnapping and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.

Ismael Montelongo-Retana

  • Ismael Montelongo-Retana, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated robbery.

Ricardo Juarez-Gonzalez

  • Ricardo Juarez-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of aggravated assault

Pablo Garcia-Avila

  • Pablo Garcia-Avila, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens

Pablo Garcia-Avila

  • Darwin Medina, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Erick Galindo-Garcia

  • Erick Galindo-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of drug possession for sale and transportation of a controlled substance

Erick Galindo-Garcia

  • Luis Gerardo Juarez-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Over the Weekend, ICE Arrests WORST OF THE WORST Criminal Illegal Aliens Convicted of Child Sex Crimes, Drug Trafficking, Kidnapping, and Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more