DHS Announces Additional $64.2 Million to Support Helene Recovery in North Carolina in Addition to the $3 Billion Funded Since President Trump Took Office

Secretary Noem is delivering on President Trump’s promise to come to the aid of North Carolina

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced an additional $64.2 million for North Carolina Hurricane Helene recovery projects. In the last two months, North Carolina has been provided more than $228 million in recovery reimbursements. This represents a dramatic shift since the previous administration abandoned Helene victims almost one year ago.

The funds, distributed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), are being used to fund more than 200 state and local recovery projects, including road repairs, critical infrastructure restoration, debris removal, and other emergency actions taken to protect life and property following the storm.

“Our message to North Carolinians is clear: we are in your corner,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “Since Jan. 20, 2025, FEMA has delivered over $380 million in Public Assistance to North Carolina and $2 billion for debris removal since Jan. 20, totaling $3 billion since Hurricane Helene making our efforts one of the largest debris missions ever. North Carolina’s families have received $509M in direct aid, $209.4M in NFIP claims, and vital housing support for 5,919 households. I am proud to have worked closely with Senator Ted Budd, and Chairman Michael Whatley to provide these much needed funds to North Carolinians, and we’re just getting started.”

These funds include:

$35.4 million million to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for road repairs

$10.7 million to the City of Asheville

$4.6 million to Buncombe County

FEMA is reimbursing these costs at no less than a 90% federal share through its Public Assistance program which provides funds for state and local governments response and recovery work. Since Jan. 20, 2025, nearly $390 million in Public Assistance reimbursements have been approved to support the recovery efforts in North Carolina.