Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,971 in the last 365 days.

DHS Announces Six Major Disaster Declarations Approved Last Week, Supporting Recovery Across Nation

Federal assistance through DHS and FEMA will support state, tribal, and local recovery efforts

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), announced today that President Trump has approved six major disaster declarations last week to support locally-led recovery efforts in communities impacted by recent natural disasters. These declarations unlock federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local efforts, providing resources to help survivors and communities rebuild and recover.

The six major disaster declarations cover the following areas and events: 

Crow Tribe of Montana: Severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding 

Kansas: Severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding 

North Carolina: Tropical Depression Chantal 

North Dakota: Severe storm, tornadoes, and straight-line winds 

Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Tribe (South Dakota): Severe storm and flooding 

Wisconsin: Severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and mudslides

These disaster declarations reflect President Trump DHS’s unwavering commitment to supporting communities in their time of need,” said Secretary Kristi Noem.DHS is working hand-in-hand with state, tribal, and local partners to enable them to deliver vital resources and assistance to help survivors recover and rebuild stronger, more resilient communities.”

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DHS Announces Six Major Disaster Declarations Approved Last Week, Supporting Recovery Across Nation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more