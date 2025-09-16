DHS Announces Six Major Disaster Declarations Approved Last Week, Supporting Recovery Across Nation

Federal assistance through DHS and FEMA will support state, tribal, and local recovery efforts

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), announced today that President Trump has approved six major disaster declarations last week to support locally-led recovery efforts in communities impacted by recent natural disasters. These declarations unlock federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local efforts, providing resources to help survivors and communities rebuild and recover.

The six major disaster declarations cover the following areas and events:

Crow Tribe of Montana: Severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding

Kansas: Severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding

North Carolina: Tropical Depression Chantal

North Dakota: Severe storm, tornadoes, and straight-line winds

Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Tribe (South Dakota): Severe storm and flooding

Wisconsin: Severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and mudslides

“These disaster declarations reflect President Trump DHS’s unwavering commitment to supporting communities in their time of need,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “DHS is working hand-in-hand with state, tribal, and local partners to enable them to deliver vital resources and assistance to help survivors recover and rebuild stronger, more resilient communities.”

