TOPDON US Renews Allied Membership with North American Council of Automotive Teachers in Support of Auto Tech Education

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOPDON US (https://www.topdon.us/) announced today that the company has renewed its Allied membership with the North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) in continued support of the organization’s mission to champion and advance high school and college automotive educators across North America. The membership is part of TOPDON’s TOP-UP Program (https://www.topdon.us/pages/top-up-program) that was created to help close the skills gap among the nation’s automotive workforce through product donations, as well as monetary scholarships.

“NACAT is a wonderful organization that embraces both academic learning and hands-on skills training for the automotive workforce,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON US. “Our renewal as an Allied member reinforces our commitment to support the educators and next generation of skilled technicians. Working alongside NACAT, we look forward to providing the resources, training and opportunities that empower educators and inspire students in today’s rapidly changing automotive industry.”

NACAT’s mentor program connects its members with experienced automotive educators across North America, offering a place to ask questions, share ideas and receive support. The organization’s annual conference offers access to four days of speakers, training, roundtables, exhibits and networking, as well as scholarship awards and recognition of automotive educators.

“We sincerely appreciate our Allied members, like TOPDON, for their support of our organization,” said Heather Sebben, Business Manager at NACAT. “Their membership makes it possible for NACAT to provide training and access to the latest technology. More importantly their support directly impacts the students who are preparing to enter the automotive workforce by helping to provide the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in their careers.”

TOPDON’s TOP-UP program was created as a global initiative and introduced in the U.S. in 2022. The U.S. program supports community colleges and trade schools, as well as programs at higher learning institutions dedicated to building up the automotive trade workforce.

About TOPDON US

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON US is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit www.topdon.us

About North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT)

NACAT is the North American Council of Automotive Teachers and is a professional organization dedicated to supporting and advancing high school and college automotive educators across North America. Whether you're an experienced teacher or just starting out, NACAT is here to help you stay at the forefront of automotive technology and education. Offering Community, Discounts, Programs, Resources, and more. Please visit nacat.org for more information.

