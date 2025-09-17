Viseon Inc. Announces Expansion to Transform Neurosurgical Brain Procedures

Hubble AV used in MIS Intracerebral Hemorrhage case

The Hubble System is a Platform Product for Serving Intracerebral Hemorrhage and Brain Tumor Surgeries

Hubble was crucial for identifying and controlling an active bleed from a microscopic artery, giving me visibility to achieve hemostasis and confidence that the critical situation.” — Dr. Jonathan Yun

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viseon reports the first patient treated using the Hubble™ AV in a primary intracerebral hemorrhage by Dr. Jonathan Yun, Clinical Instructor of Neurosurgery, NYU Grossman School of Medicine, at Valley Hospital. Dr. Yun stated, “Using cutting edge minimally invasive, trans-sulcal techniques for the evacuation of an intracerebral hematoma (ICH) utilizing the latest enabling technology, Hubble provided integrated, 4K visualization on a suction instrument that is always in my hand for these surgeries. In this case, Hubble was crucial for identifying and controlling an active bleed from a microscopic artery, giving me visibility to achieve hemostasis and confidence that the critical situation was now under control. Hubble is a game changing technology and I want it for my future cases.”

Hubble AV is a first-of-its-kind device that integrates aspiration, illumination, and advanced 4K digital visualization into a sterile, single-use instrument—redefining anatomical inspection and surgical efficiency. Hubble’s cutting-edge imaging system tracks the distal tip of the device for dynamic visualization, eliminating the need for scope-based image repositioning. The system has been designed to seamlessly integrate with existing operating room equipment and facilitates unprecedented surgical access and enhanced visualization for both open and minimally invasive procedures. In March 2025, Viseon Inc. announced the first Hubble AV case used in a patient that underwent a right frontal craniotomy for a tumor resection by Dr. Gabriel Zada, Professor of Neurological Surgery and Surgical Director of the USC Brain Tumor Center.

"Hubble AV has been successfully used in both open and minimally invasive brain surgeries. It has a small diameter allowing gentle tissue interrogation and easy angulation for tissue plane inspection in open surgery and fits through MIS cannulas leaving room for simultaneous multiple instrument usage. The imager view follows the tip of the device for a dynamic visualization experience with LED lighting incorporated near the aspiration tip for seeing anatomical detail.” said Pete Davis, President & CEO of Viseon Inc. " We are delivering a next-generation therapeutic solution that promotes improved clinical outcomes, OR engagement, and medical education—while reducing reliance on costly, capital-intensive equipment. The Hubble System is set-up in minutes and integrates into any operating room therefore aligning with expedited stroke patient management. The Hubble platform will address clinical needs and expand our market penetration.”

Viseon is happy to announce it has completed product feasibility for an addition to this exciting product platform, the Hubble™ EXCITE. It is a next generation, highly differentiated single-use device providing aspiration with dual illumination (blue and white light) and visualization for fluorescent imaging brain tumors. The Hubble EXCITE will assist surgeon decision making by providing an optimized fluorescent image for identifying tumor tissue margins. The improved margin edge visualization promotes safer surgery while resecting maximal tumor tissue for greater patient survival odds.

Viseon believes that this broad product platform, combining 4K imaging with critically used instruments creates valuable, therapeutic, and efficient utilization that will lead to superior clinical results and OR efficiencies compared to currently used techniques and devices by the neurosurgeon.

The Hubble AV System’s digital platform enables case recording, post-operative review, advanced training, patient education, and adaptation to emerging technologies. These include mixed reality solutions, robotic-assisted surgery, AI surgical support and remote proctoring.

About Viseon Inc.

Viseon Inc. is a privately held medical technology company dedicated to advancing open and minimally invasive surgery through innovative therapeutic visualization solutions. By introducing cutting-edge, single-use 4K imaging technology with critical instruments, Viseon is transforming intraoperative visualization, improving patient outcomes, and setting a new standard in surgical excellence.

