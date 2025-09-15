RHODE ISLAND, September 15 - Media Advisory Contact: Courtney Marciano For Immediate Release 401-318-0911

Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency to Host First-Ever Senior Preparedness BINGO Promoting Safety and Resilience Among Older Rhode Islanders

Smithfield, RI — Smithfield, R.I. – The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA), in partnership with the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging (OHA), Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), Red Cross of Rhode Island, United Way 2-1-1, the Town of Smithfield Emergency Management, and members of the Rhode Island General Assembly, will host the first-ever Senior Preparedness BINGO event on Wednesday, September 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the Smithfield YMCA, 15 Deerfield Drive, Greenville.

The event will blend the fun and familiarity of BINGO with important lessons on emergency preparedness. The goal is to equip older Rhode Islanders with practical knowledge and resources to help them stay safe, healthy, and resilient in the face of emergencies.

"Preparedness doesn't have to be overwhelming or intimidating," said Marc Pappas, Director of RIEMA. "By meeting seniors where they are and introducing preparedness concepts through an engaging format like BINGO, we can help ensure residents have the tools and information they need to feel confident and secure."

Representatives from OHA, RIDOH, the Red Cross, United Way 2-1-1, and Smithfield Emergency Management will be onsite to share resources, answer questions, and highlight the value of preparedness planning for seniors and their families. Attendees will learn about topics such as medication management during emergencies, creating a support network, evacuation planning, and available state and local services.

The Rhode Island General Assembly will also be on hand to underscore the importance of supporting preparedness initiatives that benefit the state's senior population.

This event is free and open to the public. Seniors, caregivers, and family members are encouraged to attend.

Who: Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency What: Senior Preparedness BINGO Where: Smithfield YMCA | 15 Deerfield Drive, Greenville When: Wednesday, September 17, 2025 – 1:30 p.m.

-end-