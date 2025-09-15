H.R. 4922, DC CRIMES Act of 2025

H.R. 4922 would make various changes to the Code of the District of Columbia regarding youth offenders. Specifically, the bill would reduce the age of youth offender from 24 or younger to 18 years or younger, prohibit the sentencing of youth offenders to less than the mandatory minimums, and require the Attorney General for the District of Columbia to establish a public website containing statistics on juvenile crime. Because the bill would only affect the District of Columbia, CBO estimates that enacting the bill would have no cost to the federal government.

