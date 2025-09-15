H.R. 5125, District of Columbia Judicial Nominations Reform Act of 2025

H.R. 5125 would amend the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to terminate the District of Columbia Judicial Nomination Commission and provide the President of the United States sole authority to appoint judges to the District of Columbia’s courts. CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 5125 would increase costs to the federal government by less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period.

