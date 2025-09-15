H.R. 5143, District of Columbia Policing Protection Act of 2025

H.R. 5143 would amend D.C. Law 24-345, the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022, to permit vehicular pursuit by the police of criminal suspects who flee the site of an incident using a motor vehicle. The bill also would require the Department of Justice report to the Congress within three years on police vehicular pursuits within the District of Columbia. On the basis of information on the cost of similar reporting requirements, CBO estimates that complying with the reporting requirements contained in H.R. 5143 would increase costs to the federal government by less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.