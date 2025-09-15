H.R. 5140, a bill to lower the age at which a minor may be tried as an adult for certain criminal offenses in the District of Columbia to 14 years of age

H.R. 5140 would lower the age of eligibility for juveniles to be tried as adults from 16 to 14 years of age for certain violent offenses committed after the date of enactment. Because the bill would only affect the District of Columbia, CBO estimates that enacting the bill would have no cost to the federal government.

