Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,047 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 5140, a bill to lower the age at which a minor may be tried as an adult for certain criminal offenses in the District of Columbia to 14 years of age

H.R. 5140 would lower the age of eligibility for juveniles to be tried as adults from 16 to 14 years of age for certain violent offenses committed after the date of enactment. Because the bill would only affect the District of Columbia, CBO estimates that enacting the bill would have no cost to the federal government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 5140, a bill to lower the age at which a minor may be tried as an adult for certain criminal offenses in the District of Columbia to 14 years of age

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more