Live Whole Health #290: Compassion is your battle buddy!

There’s a popular quote that maybe you’ve seen on social media: “Be kind, for everyone is fighting a hard battle.” Often, we may feel we are experience unusually difficult times, however, these words were penned in 1897 as, “Be pitiful, for every man is fighting a hard battle,” by Scottish author John Watson (AKA Ian MacLaren). Struggle is a human experience known to all generations.

Think of all the people you know. How many of them struggle with physical or emotional pain, relationship problems, worries about their job or finances, a traumatic experience or something else that keeps them up at night? How many of their coworkers, neighbors or casual friends know about their struggles? As a psychologist, I’ve worked with countless people who looked like they were on top of the world while feeling like they were falling apart.

Now think about the challenges you face. Would it surprise anyone to know how heavy your own burdens are?

Compassion and grace are time-tested tools

My hope is that you’re compassionate toward yourself, that you give yourself grace when things are hard, and let someone know when you need help. I also hope that you’re compassionate toward others, even when you don’t know their full story.

Sometimes we need to give ourselves compassion before we can offer it to others. This 10-minute compassionate breathing practice from Dr. Greg Serpa can give you a kick start.

Nature as medicine!

Your surroundings have a tremendous impact on your health and well-being. Studies show that spending just two hours a week in nature can improve your mood, memory and sense of connection. This week, try to spend more time in green spaces—or explore a virtual nature tool.

Contact your local Whole Health team to learn more about taking care your Whole Health!