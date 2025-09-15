California-based productions win big at Emmy Awards

Courtesy of ABC

“The Oscars” won an Emmy for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special.

*Denotes inclusion in California’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program.

In July, Governor Newsom joined labor representatives, entertainment leaders – including recent Emmy winner Noah Wyle – and state officials to mark the official expansion of California’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program—solidifying the Golden State’s status as the global epicenter of film and television production. The move more than doubled the program’s annual funding—from $330 million to $750 million—and introduced key updates to keep production, below-the-line jobs, and investment rooted in California.

The expanded program – now one of the largest capped film incentives in the nation – maintains California’s competitive edge in the creative economy while continuing to prioritize workforce diversity provisions, more funding for the Career Pathways Training Program, and the nation’s first Safety on Production Pilot Program.

The California Film Commission has already integrated the expanded funding and refundable credit mechanism into its immediately upcoming application cycles, the next of which is scheduled to open on September 29, 2025, for television projects.