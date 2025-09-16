Governor Gavin Newsom to launch new statewide effort to support the well-being of young men
SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Following his recent executive order supporting young men and boys, Governor Gavin Newsom, in partnership with California Volunteers, is launching a new initiative to create a pipeline of service for young men across the state.
WHEN: Tuesday, September 16, at approximately 10:00 a.m.
LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”
NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 8 a.m., August 16. Location information will be provided upon RSVP confirmation.
