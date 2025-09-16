ASCM Launches 'The Chain' Docuseries on Amazon Prime Video, Spotlighting Global Supply Chain Innovation

ASCM’s docuseries “The Chain” debuts on Amazon Prime, revealing global supply chain innovation through expert insights and cinematic storytelling.

"The Chain was created to spark conversation, raise awareness and show how supply chains touch every aspect of our lives.” — ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is proud to announce the release of its original docuseries, ‘The Chain”, now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Produced in partnership with WAG Entertainment, The Chain is a bold, visually compelling exploration of the global supply chain and the people who keep it moving.Through expert interviews, real-world stories, and cinematic storytelling, The Chain reveals the hidden infrastructure behind everyday life—from the food in your supermarket to the journey of your favorite pair of jeans. The six-part series dives deep into the challenges and innovations shaping the future of supply chains, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at the systems that power our world.“The Chain” was created to spark conversation, raise awareness and show how supply chains touch every aspect of our lives,” said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. “From healthcare to fashion to food, it’s consumers that drive these systems every time they make a purchase. When consumers understand how supply chains work, the more empowered they are to make more informed decisions.”The release of The Chain comes at a time when global supply chains are under intense scrutiny and transformation. ASCM’s docuseries aims to educate the public, elevate the profession, and highlight the critical role supply chains play in global stability and sustainability.Viewers can stream The Chain now on Amazon Prime Video and join the conversation using #TheChainDocuseries.About ASCMThe Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global pacesetter of organizational transformation, talent development and supply chain innovation. As the largest association for supply chain, ASCM members and worldwide alliances fuel innovation and inspire accountability for resilient, dynamic and sustainable operations. ASCM is built on a foundation of world-class APICS education, certification and career resources, which encompasses award winning workforce development, relevant content, groundbreaking industry standards and a diverse community of professionals who are driven to create a better world through supply chain. To learn more, visit ascm.org.

The Chain: Unraveling the Complexities of the Global Supply Chain

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.