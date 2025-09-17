Carrie Prince and Doug Daniels Debut 'People Fuss' Show on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts

Carrie Prince and Doug Daniels launching the “People Fuss” show, now streaming on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Modern couple delivers smart, funny, values-driven conversations on leadership, relationships and culture

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern couple and co-hosts Carrie Prince, a certified professional leadership coach and Small Business COO, and Doug Daniels, a unionized 3D data librarian and lifelong history lover, debut the “People Fuss” show, where human connection is explored, dissected and explained. The show is now available on YouTube and wherever you listen to podcasts, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Prince says, “We created 'People Fuss' to blend hearts with smarts. With my background in people-problem-solving, corporate leadership, and relationship coaching—and Doug’s passion for history and nerd culture—we bring a balanced, values-driven perspective that makes room for humor, grace, and real-world action. Every episode is a call to action for meaningful human connection.”

Daniels adds, “In a world of increasing conflict, we dissect the stories behind our tenuous ties—in work, love, leadership, culture, politics and tech—and invite listeners to address them with context, humor and concrete steps. My biggest hope for the show is that we can help counteract some of the toxic manosphere behavior that pervades the podcast landscape.”

The first episodes are now available and feature diverse, stimulating topics, including a modern take on the five love languages, a comic book history that ties into current-day immigration policy, the "Superman" controversy, the traps of extremism in politics, tech-based dating culture, veganism, and the science of empathy.

What sets “People Fuss” apart is the on-mic mix of boardroom and backstory: Carrie turns messy “people problems” into usable practices while Doug pressure-tests ideas against history and culture. The result is smart talk that swaps hot takes for humor, context, and simple next steps.

Each episode aims less to win an argument and more to help listeners repair connections at home, at work, and in the community.

One Apple Podcasts reviewer writes, "Carrie and Doug have incredible chemistry, and I thoroughly enjoy their thought-provoking banter! We need these kinds of conversations happening more frequently in the current wild world we live in."

Carrie adds, "We hope audiences will engage with the show and feel how we are always doing our best to embody our tagline: Judging gently. Dissecting honestly. Fussing responsibly."

About "People Fuss"

"People Fuss" is a weekly show hosted by Carrie Prince, MBA (University of California, Davis)—a certified professional leadership coach and Small Business COO—and Doug Daniels, a unionized 3D data librarian and history lover. The series blends leadership and relationship coaching with history and culture to deliver smart, values-driven conversations with practical takeaways and active audience participation. Part coaching session, part culture club, the show follows a frame–context–practice arc so listeners leave with both a laugh and a tool. Guided by their ethos—judging gently, dissecting honestly, fussing responsibly—they invite audiences into the process, not just a verdict. Available now on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

