Governor Abbott Appoints Peterson To The Texas Military Preparedness Commission

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Colonel Kirk Peterson (Ret.) to the Texas Military Preparedness Commission for a term set to expire February 1, 2031. The Commission's goal is to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations. Additionally, the Commission encourages defense related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas.

Colonel Kirk Peterson (Ret.) of Wichita Falls is a partner at the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce. He previously served as the deputy director of logistics, engineering, and force protection at Headquarters Air Education and Training Command, Randolph Air Force Base. Peterson is a member of the Logistics Officer Association, Military Officers Association of America, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He retired from the United States Air Force after 30 years of service. Peterson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Ohio University and a master’s degree in Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.