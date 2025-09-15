Governor Newsom announces appointments, including new California Air Resources Board Chair

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that California Air Resources Board (CARB) Chair Liane Randolph will be retiring from state service effective September 30, 2025 and named Senior Advisor to the Governor for Climate Lauren Sanchez to serve as the next CARB Chair.

Chair Randolph dedicated the majority of her career to public service, including more than 20 years in state leadership roles and most recently as CARB Chair since 2021. Prior to her work at CARB, Randolph served as a Commissioner at the California Public Utilities Commission from 2015 to 2021, Deputy Secretary and General Counsel at the California Natural Resources Agency from 2011 to 2014 and Chair of the California Fair Political Practices Commission from 2003 to 2007.

“Liane stepped into this role at a moment of deep uncertainty and never flinched. For five years, she’s led with vision and resolve — expanding California’s work to clean the air in our hardest-hit communities while charting the course for California to become the world’s largest economy committed to net-zero carbon,” said Governor Newsom. “Beyond her accomplishments, Liane carried herself with kindness and quiet strength that inspired climate progress. California is stronger because of her leadership, and I’m grateful for her decades of service to our state.”

Sanchez will begin her new role as CARB Chair effective October 1, 2025.

“Lauren has been my most trusted climate advisor and the chief architect of California’s bold climate agenda — helping deliver billions in new investments and cementing our state’s role as the global leader in the fight for a clean, healthy, job-creating future,” added Governor Newsom. “She is a force in her own right: her expertise, tenacity, and vision will serve California well as the Board works to protect our communities and defends our climate progress against relentless attacks from Washington.”

Lauren Sanchez, of Oakland, has been appointed Chair of the California Air Resources Board. Sanchez has been Senior Advisor for Climate in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom since 2021. She was Senior Advisor for the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate in the Biden-Harris Administration in 2021. Sanchez was Deputy Secretary for Climate Policy and Intergovernmental Relations at the California Environmental Protection Agency from 2019 to 2021. She was International Policy Director at the California Air Resources Board from 2018 to 2019. Sanchez was a Climate Negotiator at the United States Department of State from 2015 to 2017. Sanchez earned a Master of Science degree in Environmental Management from Yale University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Studies and Biology from Middlebury College. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $214,956. Sanchez is a Democrat.

The Governor also announced the following appointments:

Ann Patterson, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Delta Stewardship Council. Patterson has been Senior Counselor to the Governor at the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom since 2025, where she served multiple roles since 2019, including as the Governor’s Cabinet Secretary and Legal Affairs Secretary. Patterson was a Partner at Orrick, Herrington, and Sutcliffe from 2005 to 2018. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $59,133. Patterson is a Democrat.

Audrey Cho, of Sacramento, has been appointed Legislative and Policy Advisor at the Delta Stewardship Council. Cho has been an Executive Fellow at the Delta Stewardship Council since 2024. She was a District Intern for the Office of Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry in the California State Assembly in 2022. Cho was a National Science Foundation Researcher at the University of Wisconsin, Stout in 2022. She was a Health Materials Researcher at Smith College from 2021 to 2022. Cho was an Open Innovation Fellow at Conservation X Labs from 2020 to 2021. She is a board member of the Udall Alumni Association. Cho earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Policy Analysis and Planning from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $139,320. Cho is a Democrat.

Frank Damrell, of Carmichel, has been appointed to the California Alcoholic Beverage Control Appeals Board. Damrell has been a Member of the Delta Stewardship Council since 2013. He was Of Counsel at Cotchett Pitre and McCarthy LLP from 2012 to 2018. Damrell served as a Judge at the United States District Court, Eastern District of California from 1997 to 2011. Damrell was a Deputy District Attorney at the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office from 1966 to 1968. He was a Deputy Attorney General at the California Department of Justice from 1965 to 1966. Damrell earned a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $25,500. Damrell is a Democrat.