UTM celebrates 30th Anniversary with Gala, “Honouring Legacy, Inspiring the Future”

MACAU, September 15 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) held its 30th Anniversary Gala Dinner at the Macau Tower on 15 September 2025, gathering with the community to review the university’s development journey and achievements over the past thirty years, and to express heartfelt gratitude to all sectors for their long-standing support.

Distinguished guests attending the dinner included: Mr. Kong Chi Meng, Director of the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau and representing the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Mr. Li Xuefei, Director of the Department of Education and Youth Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Mr. Guo Xiaofeng, Director of the Department of General Affairs of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR; and Ms. Lin Yuan, Chief-of-cabinet of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture.

Mr. Chan Chak Mo, Chair of the UTM Council; Mr. Francis Lui Yiu Tung, Chair of the UTM Development Foundation and Vice-Chair of the UTM Council; Mr. Cheung Kin Chung, Chair of the Executive Committee of UTM Development Foundation; and Ms. Fanny Vong, Rector of UTM, joining over two hundred guests from various government departments in the Macao SAR, the tourism industry, institutions and organisations, as well as faculty, students, and alumni to witness UTM’s fruitful achievements over thirty years and look forward to a new chapter of future development.

In his address, Mr. Chan Chak Mo, Chair of the UTM Council, emphasised that in active response to the national “14th Five-Year Plan” and Macao’s development positioning as “One Centre, One Platform, One Base”, the University has proactively adjusted and optimised its programme portfolio to ensure talent development meets contemporary needs. UTM is committed to nurturing versatile professionals with international perspectives, innovative capabilities, and patriotic values, thereby supporting Macao’s integration into national development. The Council will continue to diligently oversee the implementation of the University’s development plans, promote the quality of teaching and academic research, and enhance the recognition and impact of UTM’s achievements within the industry.

Rector Fanny Vong expressed her sincere appreciation to the Macao SAR Government and the community for their longstanding support, which has enabled the University to deepen its expertise in culture and tourism education and cultivate numerous professionals. She highlighted that UTM is steadily advancing its extended campus initiatives in the Cooperation Zone and actively preparing for the construction of a new campus. Transitional teaching will begin in the coming academic year, with a gradual expansion of scale. UTM looks forward to leveraging the vast development opportunities in the Cooperation Zone to further enhance teaching and research capabilities, foster industry-academia-research collaboration, and cultivate more high-quality talent for the Greater Bay Area and the nation, contributing to regional development.

During the dinner, UTM unveiled its first official mascot, “Chase”, inspired by the kingfisher commonly seen in Macao. The mascot symbolises happiness, courage, and determination, embodying best wishes for the University’s future.

In addition, the UTM Alumni Association and partners presented anniversary gifts to the University as a token of their profound affection and commitment to future collaboration. Students from the Music Society performed A cappella songs, while faculty members delivered a piano and violin duet, creating a warm and vibrant atmosphere filled with youthful energy and professional excellence.

The 30th anniversary not only celebrates past glories but also conveys infinite aspirations for the future. UTM will continue to uphold its mission, elevate teaching and research standards, deepen cooperation and exchanges, and cultivate more high-quality professionals for the culture, tourism and related industries, contributing to the high-quality development of Macao and the nation.