Interagency Training Exercise to Take Place at Hilo International Airport, Sept. 18

HILO, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will conduct an emergency response exercise at the Hilo International Airport (ITO) on Thursday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The full-scale exercise is a triennial requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to test emergency response protocols. The exercise will involve airport personnel and local agencies working together to test and evaluate interagency communications, response plans and responders’ actions during a simulated exercise involving a collision between two commercial airliners.

During the exercise, multiple agencies’ assets and personnel will be utilized, including local volunteers to simulate passengers in distress. In addition to ITO staff, participating agencies will include Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighters, airlines, FAA, Transportation Security Administration, Hawai‘i Police Department, Hawai‘i Fire Department, Red Cross, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense, Hawai‘i Air National Guard, Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, Hilo Benioff Medical Center, Youth Challenge Academy and American Medical Response.

All appropriate safety precautions will be in place throughout the exercise and all flight operations will continue as normal.

The public is asked to be aware of additional emergency vehicles and security personnel in the area and not to interfere or attempt to assist the training exercise. Any questions should be directed to the HDOT Public Affairs Office at 808-587-2160.

