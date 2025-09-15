Soured: CBP officers seize more than $16M in methamphetamine in frozen mango shipment at World Trade Bridge
LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at World Trade Bridge soured a hard narcotics smuggling attempt, seizing $16 million in alleged methamphetamine hidden in a frozen mango shipment.
“It is not unusual to encounter hard narcotics comingled with fresh produce and our officers employed an effective combination of targeting and high-tech tools to take down this significant methamphetamine load,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Seizures of hard narcotics on this scale underscore not only the pervasive nature of the drug threat but our steadfast commitment to keeping our border secure.”
The seizure occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of frozen mango for secondary inspection. Following a nonintrusive inspection system scan and canine sweep, CBP officers discovered 733 packages containing 1,790.59 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden within the shipment.
The narcotics have an estimated street value of $16,006,837.
CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.
