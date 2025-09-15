Dual drug loads intercepted in Detroit and Port Huron

DETROIT – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations, along with ICE Homeland Security Investigations intercepted 1,058 pounds (475.95 kilograms) of cocaine and 972 pounds (440.90 kilograms) of methamphetamine during outbound enforcement operations near Detroit and Port Huron ports of entry, respectively, Thursday.

CBP FILE PHOTO - CBP officers in Detroit inspect the back of a commercial truck.

In Detroit, a Canada-bound commercial vehicle was selected for examination and a search of the trailer by CBP officers revealed several bricks of a white powdery substance concealed within multiple boxes and two duffel bags. The illicit cargo was confirmed to be cocaine through subsequent testing.

“Preventing the scourge of dangerous narcotics from harming our communities is an essential part of our border security mission and we'll continue to hold the line against the illicit drug trade,” said Port Director Marc Calixte, Port of Detroit.

The cocaine was seized, along with the truck and trailer. The driver, a citizen of India, faces federal prosecution.

Similarly in Port Huron, a physical search of a Canada-bound commercial vehicle by CBP and ICE HSI personnel and canine assets yielded more than 400 bags of methamphetamine, which was positively identified through subsequent field testing.

“This case is testament to the collaborative effort put forth by CBP officers and our law enforcement partners each day to protect the homeland,” said Port Director Jeffrey Wilson, Area Port of Port Huron.

The meth was seized, along with the truck and trailer. The driver, a Canadian citizen, faces federal prosecution.

“Enforcement successes aside, we will continue to work diligently to disrupt the transnational drug trade through our layered enforcement approach and hold those who seek to victimize the American people accountable,” said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon, CBP Field Operations Detroit Field Office.

Both cases remain under investigation by ICE HSI.

“The combined and focused efforts of HSI and CBP are dismantling drug trafficking networks along our Northern border,” said ICE HSI Detroit Acting Special Agent in Charge Matthew Stentz. “We continue to work closely with our federal, state, local and Canadian partners to stop the flow of illicit narcotics and provide for our common safety on both sides of the border.”

The Detroit Field Office seized more than 4,300 pounds of cocaine and nearly 1,000 pounds of meth during Fiscal Year 2025 thus far. Learn more about CBP’s drug interdiction efforts.