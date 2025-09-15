CBP discovers radioactive isotopes in food shipment containers at U.S. ports, prompting FDA product recall

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently discovered and detained several international food shipping containers that contained unusual levels of cesium-137. CBP Officers at several U.S. ports made these discoveries, thanks to advanced nonintrusive inspection equipment and dedicated radiation detection systems. In addition, experts from CBP’s Laboratories and Scientific Services took part in the discovery and identification of the radioactive material and prevented these adulterated products from entering the United States.

"CBP and our partners are on the front lines ensuring that our imported food and other supplies are safe for American consumers,” said CBP Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane J. Sabatino. "By leveraging our expert CBP professionals, advanced detection technologies, and close collaboration with the FDA, we are protecting public health and maintaining the integrity of the U.S. supply chain."

Cs-137 is a radioisotope of cesium that is man-made through nuclear reactions. This radioisotope is used worldwide in industrial, medical, and research applications. Trace amounts of Cs-137 can be found in the environment, including soil, food, and air.

As a result of these CBP discoveries, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued a food safety alert on certain frozen shrimp products. FDA advised the public not to eat, sell, or serve certain imported frozen shrimp as CBP continues to support FDA’s investigation of reports of Cs-137 contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati of Indonesia. According to the FDA, at the level detected, Cs-137 would not pose an acute hazard to consumers but added that exposure to low-level radiation could have negative health impacts over time. The primary health concern following longer-term, repeated low-dose exposure of Cs-137 through the consumption of contaminated food or water is an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to deoxyribonucleic acid within living cells of the body, according to the FDA.

It is believed that the Cs-137 contamination at PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati was caused by an accident outside of their direct control, based on information provided by Indonesian authorities. This accident remains under investigation, so no further details will be provided at this time.

NII and radiation detection technologies are integral to CBP’s mission to combat nuclear and radiological terrorism and prevent radioactive materials from entering the country and potentially reaching U.S. consumers. By leveraging NII equipment and radiation detection systems, CBP was able to identify Cs-137 in shipping containers at several major U.S. ports—Los Angeles, Long Beach, Houston, Savannah, Norfolk, Elizabeth, and Miami—before the contaminated products could enter U.S. commerce. CBP alerted FDA that containers at several U.S. ports included FDA regulated foods and these containers were detained. The first discovery took place at the Port of Los Angeles.

FDA has determined that products from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati violate the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act in that the products appear to have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions and may pose a safety concern. PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati has also been added to Import Alert 99-51 for chemical contamination to ensure that no adulterated shrimp products will enter U.S. commerce until the company resolves the conditions that led to the contamination.

CBP continues to engage U.S. authorities to ensure the safety of the food supply while coordinating with the FDA to prevent contaminated products from reaching consumers. Both agencies remain steadfast in their commitment to protecting public health and preserving the integrity of the U.S. food supply chain.