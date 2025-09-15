Montgomery County Council President Briefing to be Held on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.

MARYLAND, September 15 - For Immediate Release: Monday, September 15, 2025

On Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will hold a briefing to discuss Council matters.

Council President Stewart will discuss the Council’s upcoming votes on Bill 21-25, Taxation - Day Care and Child Care Property Tax Credit, and Bill 22-25, Labor Peace Agreements - Hotel Development Projects, which are sponsored by the Council president, and other legislation up for final action during Tuesday’s Council session.

Additionally, Stewart will preview the Council's public hearings, including the second public hearing on the University Boulevard Corridor Plan, which will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Council Office Building.

Lastly, Council President Stewart will share details about two upcoming events. The first is a special panel event, hosted in partnership with Montgomery History, to kick off Montgomery County’s 250th anniversary and reflect on its history and future. The panel discussion will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. in Rockville. The second event is the third annual “Buckets and Beats: The Silver Spring Youth Block Party” on Friday, Sept. 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Veterans Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring.

The Council president’s briefing is open to the public and will be held in the Potomac River Conference Room located on the sixth floor of the Council Office Building at 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville (directions). The Council president's briefing will be recorded and posted on the Council’s Facebook (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil) and YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD) pages following the meeting.

# # #