Councilmember Balcombe Invites Community to the Back to School Block Party at BlackRock Center for the Arts

The free event will be held on Friday, Sept. 26

Montgomery County middle and high school students are invited to the second annual Back to School Block Party on Friday, Sept. 26 from 1-4 p.m. at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown. The event – hosted by the Office of Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe – will include a resource fair, arts activities, student performances, a soccer skills station, and free food for student participants. Students will also have the opportunity to earn three student service learning (SSL) hours for their participation. The block party drew hundreds of students last year and Councilmember Balcombe hopes to draw an even bigger crowd this year.

“It is so important to create safe spaces where our youth can gather, have fun, and receive resources and support. This event does just that – we’re strategically hosting the block party after an MCPS half-day so that students have a place to go after school where they can continue to spend time with their friends while learning about the unique resources that are available to them in their community. Hosting this event at the BlackRock Center for the Arts also brings students into one of the premier arts organizations in Montgomery County,” said Councilmember Balcombe. “The block party is an opportunity for students to learn about how local government can serve them, and to share feedback with me about what they want to see in the Upcounty. The event was a huge success last year, and I am excited to be hosting it again this year.”

The BlackRock Center for the Arts is conveniently located walking distance from the Germantown Transit Center for those students who will be taking the Ride On bus to attend the event following MCPS early dismissal on Friday, Sept. 26.

The Back to School Block Party is made possible by the generous support of private partners and Montgomery County agencies, who are devoting their time and resources to positive youth development across Montgomery County. Thank you to the Gaithersburg Germantown Chamber of Commerce, the BlackRock Center for the Arts, Montgomery County Public Schools, Clarksburg Market, Carmen’s Italian Ice, Spectrum, La Mesa Del Rincon, Montgomery College, Rodgers Consulting, and the Universities at Shady Grove for their sponsorship of the event.

