Kansas Department of Health and Environment Announces Promotion of Kate Gleeson to Deputy Secret

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Secretary Janek Stanek today announced the promotion of Kate Gleeson to the position of Deputy Secretary of Environment at KDHE, effective Sept. 27. Kate is replacing Leo Henning, who retires from his position as Deputy Secretary of Environment at KDHE on Sept. 26, after 32 years with the agency.

“Kate’s promotion to Deputy Secretary of Environment is a natural fit that will ensure continuity within the division,” Stanek said. “Her experience at KDHE and as an attorney allows her to quickly step in and provide the leadership necessary to allow us to continue our work protecting and improving the health and environment of all Kansans.”

Previously, Gleeson served as the Deputy Director of Environment, a position she was promoted to two years ago. She served as an environmental attorney in the KDHE Office of Legal Services, before taking on the role of Senior Environmental Attorney in 2018. Her previous experience includes the Kansas Corporation Commission, U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency.

“I am honored to continue working alongside the dedicated staff of the Division of Environment in this new role,” Gleeson said. “This is a great opportunity to advance our mission and goals that impact so many in Kansas.”

Gleeson earned her law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law, and before law school, she worked as an editor for The Kansas City Star and the Merced Sun-Star.