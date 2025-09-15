North Dakota Department of Commerce Opens Applications for Regional Workforce Impact Program (RWIP) Grant

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that applications for the Regional Workforce Impact Program (RWIP) grant will open at 9 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

The RWIP grant supports regional workforce entities in North Dakota in developing and implementing innovative, locally led solutions to address workforce challenges. Funded by the 69th North Dakota Legislative Assembly, the program encourages collaboration among communities, employers and regional partners to help connect workers with jobs and strengthen local economies.

Grants are available through two tracks: Track A for sector strategy planning and Track B for implementing sector strategies developed within the past five years. Eligible applicants include economic development organizations, incorporated cities, chambers of commerce, job development authorities, tribal entities and regional councils. Each project must include at least one industry partner and demonstrate a 25% match commitment.

“North Dakota’s workforce challenges are as diverse as our regions,” said Commerce Deputy Commissioner and Workforce Development Division Director Katie Ralston Howe. “The RWIP grant gives communities the tools and flexibility to design solutions that work for them—whether that’s attracting new talent, retaining skilled workers or building stronger partnerships between industry and education.”

Applications must be submitted through the online grant portal, which will go live on the Commerce website at the start of the application period. Applicants are encouraged to review the full grant guidance before applying.

For details and application guidelines, visit nd.gov/RWIP.