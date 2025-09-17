OMODA&JAECOO UAE Launches First Cashback Campaign with Up to AED15,000 Cash Back OMODA&JAECOO UAE Launches First Cashback Campaign with Up to AED15,000 Cash Back

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OMODA&JAECOO UAE has announced the launch of their first-ever cashback campaign, giving customers the chance to enjoy up to AED15,000/- cashback across the line-up.Alongside this exciting initiative, the brand is also unveiling the much-anticipated JAECOO J7 SHS , a revolutionary model powered by Super Hybrid System technology.Exclusive Cashback Offers Across the Line-upFor the very first time in the UAE, OMODA&JAECOO customers can now enjoy generous cashback deals across the full line-up. Buyers of the stylish OMODA C5 will receive AED9,000/- back, while those opting for the rugged JAECOO J5 can benefit from AED6,500/- cashback. The popular JAECOO J7 is available with AED8,500/- back, and the flagship JAECOO J8 offers an exceptional AED15,000/- cashback, making this campaign one of the most rewarding yet.Hero Highlight: The JAECOO J7 SHSAt the centre of the campaign is the highly awaited JAECOO J7 SHS, featuring ground-breaking Super Hybrid System technology. The model delivers an extended driving range of up to 1,200 km, remarkable fuel efficiency of less than 6L/100 km, and a robust 279HP power output. Safety remains paramount with 80% high-strength steel construction and over 20 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), ensuring both confidence and peace of mind behind the wheel.Exclusive J7 SHS Launch OffersTo celebrate its arrival in the UAE, the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) also comes with a host of complimentary benefits, including one year of free insurance, a two-year or 40,000 km service contract, and an impressive eight-year warranty.Driving Innovation ForwardCommenting on the launch, OMODA&JAECOO Automobile International Chief Executive Officer Shawn Xu, said: “The launch of our first cashback campaign, alongside the debut of the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System), underscores our commitment to providing customers in the UAE with not only value but also cutting-edge mobility solutions. The Super Hybrid System technology is a game-changer, combining efficiency, power, and sustainability to meet the evolving needs of drivers in the region.”The cashback campaign and JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) launch offers are available for a limited time across OMODA&JAECOO showrooms in the UAE.

