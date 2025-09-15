Governor Newsom proclaims Latino Heritage Month 

PROCLAMATION

California is proudly home to more than 15 million Latinos who are foundational to our state’s identity, success, and future. During Latino Heritage Month, we celebrate the central role of Latinos throughout every chapter of our history, and in our rich culture and prosperity as a state and nation.

Since the very beginning of statehood, Latino heritage and community have been irrevocably intertwined with our democracy – and with our state as a whole. In 1849, California approved its first constitution, written in both English and Spanish, and included a provision requiring that all laws and official state documents must be published in both languages.

That provision was nullified in 1879, with an amendment that allowed official writings and proceedings to be conducted and written only in English – part of a rising tide of anti-Latino and xenophobic sentiment. Today, we face a similar sentiment, an anti-Latino, anti-immigrant movement that has been fueled by misinformation and hate, and supported by laws, policies, and rulings that ignore the humanity, the civil rights, and many contributions of the Latino community.

But that sentiment is not in the majority. Here in California, we understand that our diversity is a source of strength. The contributions of generations of Latinos are fundamental to the success and scale of California’s society, economy, culture, and values. The leadership, service, sacrifices, and vision of Latinos continue to enrich all facets of American life.

The Latino community is strong and resilient, and their legacy and foundational role in the prosperity of this nation and California will not be extinguished by hate – as a state, we will not allow it. California stands firm in our support. We are a majority minority state – 40% of Californians are Latino, and we are simply not the same state without them.

In California, we know and believe that our state is better off when all our communities can thrive. This Latino Heritage Month, we reaffirm our commitment to making the California Dream a reality for everyone, defending our families and communities, pushing back against hate and injustice, and protecting our collective progress.

This month and every month, let us recognize and celebrate the countless contributions of Latino communities to our California story throughout the centuries and for generations to come.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim September 15 to October 15, 2025 as “Latino Heritage Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 11th day of September 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State