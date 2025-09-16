Doss Firm & Wolper Law Investigating Ostin Technology Co. (OST) and Others for Pump and Dump Scheme

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Doss Firm, LLC and The Wolper Law Firm are investigating the alleged fraudulent “pump and dump” scheme involving Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (stock ticker: OST). OST manufactures display modules in consumer and commercial electronic displays.On September 10, 2025, the DOJ filed criminal charges against Yan Zhao (aka Hank Shi, Hank Shu, Altman and Bob) and Lai Kui Sen, the CEO of OST. See DOJ press release here . (Court Docket No.: 1:25-CR-259)According to the criminal indictment, between December 2024 and August 2025, Yan Zhao (aka Hank Shi, Hank Shu, Altman and Bob) and Lai Kui Sen, with the assistance of at least 15 co-conspirators engaged in a scheme to artificially inflate the stock price of OST. The defendants used social media and messaging apps containing misrepresentations to entice investors to buy OST. As OST’s stock price rose, defendants and/or co-conspirators used FINRA registered brokerage firms and brokers to open accounts to sell their shares of OST at peak value, which caused the stock price to fall 94% in a single day. The defendants collected over $100 million, while other OST investors lost over $950 million. Victims may have legal claims to recover some or all their losses from OST and/or brokerage firms that participated in the fraud or that recommended OST to investors.Attorney Advertising. The law firms responsible for this advertisement are The Doss Firm, LLC and The Wolper Law Firm. Prior results do not guarantee or predict similar outcomes with respect to future matters. Opportunities to discuss your particular case are welcomed. All communications are treated confidentially.About The Doss Firm, LLC and The Wolper Law Firm.The Wolper Law Firm and Doss Law Firm represent investors nationwide in securities litigation and arbitration. Matt Wolper, the Managing Principal of the Wolper Law Firm, has handled more than 1,000 securities cases during his career involving a wide range of products, strategies and securities. Jason Doss is the managing member of The Doss Firm, LLC based out of Atlanta, Georgia and has represented investors in disputes for over twenty years and has recovered over $100 million on behalf of aggrieved investors and consumers.

