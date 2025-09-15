Colorado state health department accepting grant funding applications for low-emission and zero-emission fleet vehicles that reduce air pollution

Denver (Sept. 15, 2025): The CDPHE Clean Fleet Enterprise is accepting applications for the Clean Fleet Vehicle and Technology Grant Program from Monday, Sept. 15 through Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. Businesses, local governments, non-profits, schools, and other organizations that use vehicles in fleet operations can apply. Selected applicants can use funding to replace fleet vehicles that run on gas or diesel with low-emission and zero-emission options that reduce air pollution.

“Colorado is taking a multi-pronged approach to reduce emissions from transportation to protect the air we breathe. As part of this, I’m excited to continue supporting the grant program,” said CDPHE Senior Director of State Air Quality Programs Michael Ogletree. “Fleet operators who participate will reduce air pollution while saving money. We hope organizations in Colorado will recognize the many benefits of choosing to make the switch.”

Transitioning to low-emission and zero-emission vehicles, such as options that run on electricity, hydrogen, or recovered methane, can help reduce ozone pollution and address climate change. Vehicles that run on gas or diesel emit air pollution that can form ground-level ozone and greenhouse gases that cause climate change. Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is part of the state’s work to meet targets in Colorado’s Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap.

Along with air pollution reduction benefits, fleet operators may gain savings on fuel and maintenance costs by transitioning to low-emission or zero-emission vehicles. Updated guidelines and other materials for interested applicants are available on the grant program website.

This is the third round of applications and funding through the grant program. The enterprise plans to make project selections in December 2025, with contract effective dates anticipated in early 2026. Any vehicle acquisitions made prior to the execution of a contract with the state will be ineligible for funding.

Organizations that the enterprise previously selected for the grant program can apply again if they would like funding for more fleet vehicles. The enterprise intends to continue reopening the grant program for applications at least once a year through 2033, or as long as funding allows.

Applicants for CDPHE’s grant program may also be interested in the Fleet Zero-Emission Resource Opportunity (Fleet-ZERO) Grant Program. This complementary program through the Colorado Energy Office supports funding for charging infrastructure for electric vehicle fleets. The Colorado Energy Office’s grant program is open for standard applications from Monday, Sept. 15 through Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.

