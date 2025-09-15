Join MDC for a free fishing night at Stephen’s Lake Park in Columbia on Oct 2.

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Anyone of any age or skill level can enjoy fishing, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) can show you how. At this free event on Oct. 2, participants will have the opportunity to catch and release fish from 5-7 p.m. at Stephen’s Lake Park in Columbia. Staff will assist new anglers with how to cast, bait a hook, and properly handle fish. Fishing poles, tackle boxes, and bait will be provided. All participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants should plan to meet with MDC staff at the pavilion located in the center of the pond by following the trail.

Participants will not need a fishing permit for this event, but they are required to register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ok7. Questions can be directed to Madeline Cox at Madeline.Cox@mdc.mo.gov. Stephen’s Lake Park is located at 2100 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201.